What you need to know

Samsung deleted the U.S. One UI 7 rollout post, initially set for April 10.

The global rollout is still scheduled for April 7, but U.S. users might face an uncertain wait time.

The update has several improvements over previous versions, but there's no information on when it might actually become available. .

Samsung Galaxy phone users in the U.S. have been waiting to get their hands on the One UI 7 on their devices as the company announced the stable operating system roll out for April 10 in the region. However, it now seems unlikely as Samsung deleted the announcement post (spotted by SammyFans).

Last week, Samsung announced that Galaxy phone users in the U.S. will be receiving the One UI 7 stable build starting April 10 with the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 handsets. The release date is already delayed by three days as the global rollout is intended to happen on April 7, according to a previous announcement from the brand.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The April 10 release date was announced through a Samsung U.S. newsroom post, which was sadly pulled by the company for reasons unspecified. The page is nowhere to be seen. However, other related newsroom posts indicating an April 7 release date remain intact — except for the Canada blog post, which interestingly has an April 10 release date.

Regardless, One UI 7 is a highly anticipated update for Galaxy phone users as it brings a host of improvements over the previous iteration. The initial rollout was slated alongside the Galaxy S25 series launch in January this year, but the things, however, didn’t materialize. Later, the announcement was confirmed in April with the company releasing the announcement details, as mentioned before.

The official rollout of #OneUI7 will start on April 7, bringing a bold new design for greater personalization and control to the user experience. Read how the update will empower users to interact with their Galaxy devices more naturally than ever before: https://t.co/Q4NFpFXwi2 pic.twitter.com/yJvuLe188eMarch 20, 2025

On the other hand, SammyFans notes that some of the social posts on X indicating the rollout of One UI 7 on the Samsung US account are nowhere to be found. A post dated March 20 still appears to be live on X, however, the attached announcement post link redirects to a “no page found” window.

It appears Samsung users in the U.S. might have to wait a little bit more than other users across regions — but that isn't anything new.