What you need to know

A tipster alleges that Motorola is working on a new pair of earbuds and a new smartwatch.

The post states users may see the "Moto Loop Earbuds" and the "Moto Watch Fit" sometime in the future, though additional details are non-existent.

Motorola recently launched the G Stylus 2025 for $399, and it also posted official teasers for the Razr 2025, which arrives in late April.

A surprising leak out of left field suggests Motorola is working on expanding its available wearable lineup.

The leak was posted on X by tipster Evan Blass, who provided a photo of a new pair of earbuds and a smartwatch from Motorola. According to the brief leak, the company is supposedly working on new "Moto Loop Earbuds." Blass didn't go heavy on the details; however, what they provided was a (supposed) look at the gray loop design. These earbuds seem vastly different from what Motorola currently offers in terms of buds.

The Loop device features two hoops where consumers would typically expect the larger space for drivers and such to be stored. Beneath that looks to be its silicone tips for in-ear listening.

Additionally, the leak offered an alleged glimpse at the "Moto Watch Fit" design. It seems Motorola is chasing a more square design. The device's render is paired with a woven/fabric green and yellow striped band. It's unclear when we could expect these devices or how far along they are in development. Speculation on the specs may surface at a later time.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

The rumored Moto Watch Fit seems to take the design of the company's Watch 70 but with near flat sides and rounded corners that give us Apple Watch vibes. Motorola dropped the Watch 40 in 2024, which was a slimmer, more rectangular fitness tracker to rival Samsung's Galaxy Fit 3. With "Fit" in mind for Motorola's next device, perhaps we're looking at a more health and wellness-focused device.

Hopefully, this is a sign of what we've been waiting for: the return of Motorola to Wear OS. While it would be nice to see a watch that leans into the Moto 360 design, the return of a key player in the Wear OS ecosystem would still be appreciated. Other companies like OnePlus and Xiaomi have done the same, so if this Motorola leak is to be believed, hopefully, it doesn't disappoint.

Meanwhile, what consumers can actively take in is the company's latest Moto G Stylus 2025, which is a tough, AI-ready phone with pen improvements. The company also quickly started up its teaser engine to hype consumers up for the Razr 2025, which might feature a third model if its short clip is anything to go by.