Google releases new Android System updates with battery life improvements

What you need to know

Google Play services v25.13 introduces updates to improve battery life and connectivity across various Android devices, including Android Auto, PCs, phones, TVs, and Wear OS devices.

As part of the rollout, Google Wallet now allows users to add nicknames to their passes.

The other Android System Intelligence v.23 update includes the addition of logging for Adaptive Sound and code optimization for Smart Dictation.

Google System updates usually enhance Android devices with new features, security improvements, and performance optimizations. These usually come via Play Store and Play Services, and the search giant has shared this month's release notes, giving us what to expect.

In a short changelog of the release notes this week first up in the list is the system management update through Google Play services v25.13, which includes updates to system management services to improve battery life and device connectivity across Android devices, including Android Auto-enabled devices, PCs, phones, TV, and Wear OS devices.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Google Wallet for Android phones is also getting a nifty new feature where users will now be able to add nicknames for their passes in the wallet.

Google Play Store has an "Ask Play" feature that gives answers about a specific app when asked within the app page. It usually gives AI-generated responses, and with the latest v45.7 version rollout this week, answers can be seen with videos when any question is raised via the aforementioned feature.

The other Android System Intelligence v.23 update includes the addition of logging for Adaptive Sound and code optimization for Smart Dictation. Also, every two weeks, "Google Maps (in cars with Google built-in) provides bug fixes and improvements that help you discover new places, navigate to them, and more."

Aside from these new inclusions, improvements to Play Protect can also be expected with the latest release. Google Play Protect is also expanding its protection to more "malicious applications that try to impersonate financial apps, " the company recently announced as an attempt to create a safer Android ecosystem.

Similarly, Google Play Store will also be adding verified badges starting with specific VPN apps to allow users to utilize safer VPN services, and the company intends to expand it to app categories shortly as well.