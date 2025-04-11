What you need to know

A report claims ByteDance, the creators of TikTok, is pushing to create a pair of AI smart glasses.

The company is focusing on ensuring the gadget can capture "decent-quality" images and video without compromising its battery life.

During MWC 2025, Qualcomm and ByteDance announced a partnership to push ahead in the VR space and challenge Meta's Quest.

The developers behind TikTok, ByteDance, are reportedly looking to enter the competitive AI space with a new wearable.

Alleged intel received by The Information from "two people" close to the matter claims ByteDance is developing its pair of AI smart glasses. The publication states that while this isn't the company's first foray into AI — they've made AI-ready earbuds and other gadgets before — this will be its first attempt with something of a larger scale. Its sources state ByteDance has hired "engineers with experience in hardware design" for work on this project.

The Chinese company seems to have two major focuses in mind: "decent-quality" image and video capture.

ByteDance reportedly wants these two goals to be met with its AI smart glasses in a way that doesn't compromise the device's battery life. More importantly, all of this has supposedly started within the past year, which is when ByteDance allegedly began its AI glasses project.

Additional specifics about ByteDance's supposed AI smart glasses weren't discussed; however, the report claims the company has started "talking with suppliers" to determine the device's features. Speculation adds that talks about its specifications, cost, and launch are also underway.

ByteDance dips into AR/VR

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

In a way, perhaps there's merit behind these rumors, as during MWC 2025, Qualcomm and ByteDance announced a partnership that was more than we expected. To be clear, this partnership was between the two companies to hash out a next-gen VR headset, which would likely take the fight directly to Meta and its Quest series. It's also worth mentioning that ByteDance acquired VR headset maker Pico in August 2021, which is even more evidence pointing toward its increasing interest in consumer-focused AI products.

With ByteDance now reportedly seeking an AI-powered pair of lenses, Meta's Quest isn't the only product it has in its sights. The company's Ray-Ban glasses are also in sight — but that's probably far off, at least with how the current rumors paint the picture.

Most people probably know ByteDance because of TikTok and its recent clash with the U.S. government and its more recent 75-day reprieve. TikTok avoided another ban in the U.S., which was previously set for April 5.