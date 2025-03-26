What you need to know

A tipster spotted Samsung's One UI 7 schedule in a Czech Republic post, with specific dates for its rollout for several Galaxy devices.

The Galaxy S24, Flip 6, and Fold 6 are set to receive it first on April 10, followed by the Galaxy S24 FE, S23, Flip 5, and Fold 5 "a week later."

One UI 7's initial rollout seemingly lines up with Samsung's announced date for the U.S.; however, we wouldn't hold our breath.

Amid a little One UI 7 rollout confusion, Samsung is now bringing clarity to the specifics behind its next OS debut.

Spotted by Tarun Vats on X, the company has posted a detailed schedule of its One UI 7 rollout for several past-gen Galaxy devices (via 9to5Google). Samsung's Czech Republic website has posted the dates for which devices should begin expecting the major OS upgrade. The post states April 10 will mark the beginning of One UI 7's arrival on the Galaxy S24, Flip 6, and Fold 6 in the region.

Officially, the Czech Republic's post states "a week later" (potentially April 17), the Galaxy S24 FE, S23 series, Flip 5, and Fold 5 will receive the update. This will then be followed by One UI 7's arrival on the S23 FE and the S22 "in the coming weeks," which is speculated to be late April.

Samsung's post lists its eligible Galaxy tablets separately, beginning with the Galaxy Tab S10 series, which should see One UI 7 in mid-April. Lastly, the Tab S9 and S8 series will grab it in late April.

Czech Republic: One UI 7 Rollout Schedule 📅 April 10 – Galaxy S24, Z Flip6 & Z Fold6 📅 Week Later– Galaxy S24 FE, S23 series, Z Flip5 & Z Fold5 📅 Late April – Galaxy S23 FE, S22📱Tablets🔹 Mid-April: Galaxy Tab S10 series 🔹 Late April: Tab S9 & Tab S8 pic.twitter.com/njPZeHwmBoMarch 26, 2025

These dates could seriously matter for users in the U.S. since One UI 7's initial launch in the Czech Republic lines up with ours. Samsung announced the U.S. will see the OS launch three days after its global release on April 7. However, it seems the Czech Republic has received this same date, which could mean the U.S. will see similar dates for the OS upgrade for consumers with eligible devices.

In that announcement, Samsung didn't state the reason behind the small delay for those in the U.S. The good news is the company confirmed a date for us eagerly awaiting the update after the Galaxy S24 series picked up its fifth One UI 7 beta. The update cleaned up some glitchy lock screen notifications, small widget icons, and more.

However, Galaxy device owners should take this Czech Republic schedule with caution for the U.S. release, given the strange confusion with its blog post. The U.S. One UI 7 announcement post disappeared over the weekend before reappearing a day later. While speculation leans toward there having been a slight glitch on the website, others have noted Samsung's U.S. X account links to a "page not found" site.

We'll likely have to play things by ear (and eye) as we approach the extremely hopeful April 10 release date.