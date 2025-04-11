Here's how Google is shaking up the A-series lineup following Pixel 9a launch

What you need to know

Google is discontinuing the Pixel 7a, no longer selling the 2023 model on the Google Store.

The Google Pixel 8a remains available, but is not seeing official discounts as of publication.

The cheapest Google Pixel 8a is currently $487 at Amazon, which is hardly a steal compared to the $499 price of the newer Pixel 9a.

Now that the Pixel 9a is finally available for purchase, Google is tweaking its lineup of A-series Pixels on the Google Store. For starters, the Pixel 7a is no longer available for purchase in any region, which was expected. The Google Pixel 8a is sticking around on the Google Store, but is still being sold at its full $499 retail price in the U.S. — the same price as the newer Pixel 9a (via 9to5Google).

Google's Pixel phones usually remain available for purchase for a year after they've been replaced, so the Pixel 8a's availability isn't exactly a surprise. The same was true of the Pixel 7a and Pixel 6a in years prior, but those models received discounts to make their value more competitive. So far, that hasn't been the case with the Pixel 8a following its replacement for the Pixel 9a.

The Google Pixel 8a is priced at $499 by Google, and third-party retailers aren't heavily discounting the older model either. Best Buy still lists new Pixel 8a devices at $499, whereas Amazon gives it a very slight discount at $487.

(Image credit: Future)

The U.S. market appears to be the only region in which the Pixel 8a hasn't been officially discounted by Google. The smartphone now costs £399 (an £100 discount) in the U.K., and €449 in the E.U. (an €100 discount). It's possible the lack of a discount in the U.S. could be used to drive Pixel 9a sales, so that the Pixel 9a isn't competing with a discounted Pixel 8a.

As for the Pixel 7a, its stock will likely dwindle now that it is no longer sold directly from Google. Currently, Best Buy does not appear to have any new Pixel 7a units available for purchase. Amazon is selling new Pixel 7a phones for $329, but it's unclear how long stock will last.