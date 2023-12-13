Mint Mobile will give you a FREE Pixel Watch 2 with this holiday bundle deal — because apparently free wireless service wasn't enough?

Just days before Christmas, Mint Mobile has launched yet another ridiculous Pixel deal that's stopped us firmly in our tracks. Buy the Google Pixel 8 Pro alongside ANY six-month data plan and the prepaid carrier will hook you up with a $200 discount on the phone, an additional six months of wireless service, and a Google Pixel Watch 2 for 100% free. I'm not joking.

The offer itself is a bit of a mouthful, so let me break it down in slightly different terms so you understand why it's such a big deal. For as little as $75 per month (likely already cheaper than your current phone bill), you could be getting:

1. The best Android phone of 2023,

2. A full year of T-Mobile-powered wireless service from Mint, and

3. The Google Pixel Watch 2, our favorite Wear OS watch ever built.

Mint Mobile Pixel 8 Pro Bundle: FREE Pixel Watch 2, plus $200 off the Pixel 8 Pro and six months of free wireless with any six-month plan at Mint If you need some new devices and you're interested in switching wireless carriers, I'd suggest skipping the Big Three and going straight for Mint Mobile. Powered by T-Mobile's vast 5G network, Mint Mobile plans come with no contract, unlimited talk and text with free calling to Mexico and Canada, a free mobile hotspot, and more. If you join today and grab a Google Pixel 8 Pro with any six-month plan, you'll get $200 off the phone, an additional six months of wireless service for free, AND a free Pixel Watch 2. This bundle deal won't stick around forever, so if it works for your situation, don't wait.

✅Recommended for: people who want to use the best phone, smartwatch, and/or wireless carrier around; anyone who's ready to switch wireless carriers.

❌Skip this deal if: you're happy with your phone bill; you don't want to get locked into a full year of wireless service; you don't enjoy using Pixel software.

Looking for more holiday deals? We've got you covered with our Android Central holiday gift guide — 22 deals you may have missed.