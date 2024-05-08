Another new Mint Mobile deal just dropped — get some FREE streaming with your dirt-cheap wireless

Mint Mobile was already home to some of the best wireless deals on the market, but they've just made their popular New Customer Offer even better by throwing in a fresh new incentive. Sign up for Mint today with ANY of their three-month data plans and you'll get six months of Paramount Plus' Essential Plan for 100% free. That's a value of over $35, plus Mint is still offering that promo that drops ALL of their data plans to only $15 per month for the first three months. Half a year of streaming and three months of unlimited data for only $45 upfront? Sign me up.

Mint Mobile New Customer Offer: Three months of Unlimited for $15/month, now includes six months of Paramount Plus Mint Mobile already won the best MVNO deal of the month award when they started dropping the prices on ALL of their three-month plans to only $15 per month for new customers, but now they're sweetening the deal by throwing in six free months of Paramount Plus as well. It's clear that the T-Mobile acquisition hasn't dampened Mint's generous spirit quite yet.

Now owned by T-Mobile, Mint Mobile is a popular MVNO that offers great 5G coverage that you purchase in 3, 6, or 12-month increments of time. This "buy in bulk" approach typically means that you're saving some serious cash on your phone bill, while the many Mint Mobile deals that are available could take these savings even further.

The plan options range from 5GB per month to Unlimited, and all plans come with unlimited talk and text, free calls to Mexico and Canada, a mobile hotspot, and more. New customers who sign up during the promotional period will only pay $15 per month for the first three months ($45 upfront) regardless of the plan they select, and thanks to this new offer, they'll also get six months of Paramount Plus at no cost whatsoever.

Need a new phone too?