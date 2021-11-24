Visible is a prepaid carrier owned by Verizon that focuses on the needs of modern smartphone users by only offering a single, unlimited plan. This plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon's network with both LTE and 5G supported. For just $25 per month you can sign up for Visible's plan and if you pay your bill for three months, you'll get a free set of earbuds and up to a $200 gift card of your choice.

To qualify for this deal, you'll need to bring your phone number and buy a new phone with Visible. Initially, your phone bill will be $40 per month but when you join a Visible Party right from Visible's website, you can take it down to just $25 per month. With Visible's low price, the free wireless earbuds just make one of the best cell phone plans even better.

The model of earbuds you get depends on the phone you choose. For example, if you choose the iPhone 13, 13 Pro, or 13 Pro Max, you'll get a pair of AirPods Pros. If you choose a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, you get Pixel Buds A-Series. There are also Beats Studio buds for cheaper iPhones and Galaxy Buds Live for the Galaxy A42 5G. If you're ready for a new phone and phone plan, this is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals around.

There are three gift card sizes including $50, $100, and $200. The phone you choose determines the size of the card. The Pixel 6 Pro and Galaxy S21+ both get a $200 card while the Pixel 6 and Galaxy S21 get $100 cards. If you want to bring your own phone, you can still get a $50 card though you won't get the earbuds.

Visible is owned by Verizon and uses Verizon's LTE and 5G networks for connectivity. It's an all-digital carrier meaning that not all phones are supported but most people will be able to find a phone that fits their needs on the carrier. Visible also supports eSIM activation so if you're ready to switch, there's no need to wait around for a SIM in the mail or to drive to a store.