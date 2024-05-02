A Visible deal is slashing $240 OFF the Google Pixel 8 for a limited time — but you'll need this promo code

If you're looking to make the switch to Visible Wireless, we may have just found the perfect smartphone deal for you. From now through May 13th, new customers who join Visible and purchase the Google Pixel 8 will score a $240 discount when they use the code GOOGLE during checkout. A bunch of other Pixel devices are also eligible for the $240 off deal, including the Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel Fold, and the Google Pixel 7 Pro — so you can take your pick. There's no trade-in required and both of Visible's unlimited plans will get you the savings.

Considering that Visible's plans start at just $25 per month, this is one of the best Google Pixel 8 deals on the web for folks looking to change carriers.

Google Pixel 8 128GB: $699 $459 with code GOOGLE at Visible Wireless Ready to switch to Visible? Join the Verizon-owned carrier and use the code GOOGLE during checkout and you'll score a whopping $240 discount on the Pixel 8, no trade-in required. A bunch of other Pixel devices are also included in the deal, so take a look at the official promo page to find the right phone for you. Despite falling behind when compared to the latest offerings from Samsung and OnePlus, the Google Pixel 8 remains a great choice if you want a versatile flagship with loads of cutting-edge features. You get a stunning OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, plus the efficient Google Tensor G3 chipset and some of the best camera tech on any Pixel phone to date.

Even before launching these new Visible deals, the Verizon-owned carrier had spent the last few months adding some pretty awesome updates to its service. The Visible Plus plan has been expanded to include additional international perks and a faster mobile hotspot, plus new members can now pay for either plan annually to receive some additional savings.

The best part is that the prices on both of Visible's plans haven't changed a penny, so you still get to enjoy all of the same benefits that made the company one of our favorite wireless carriers.

The Visible Basic plan starts at $25 per month while Visible Plus will set you back $45 per month. Both plans include unlimited talk, text, and data from Verizon, plus you get a free spam filter, the aforementioned mobile hotspot, and unlimited talk and text in Mexico and Canada. Paying for the more-expensive Visible Plus plan will get you everything above along with unlimited talk and text in over 30 countries, 5G Ultra Wideband data, and more.

But wait, what about Mint Mobile's Google Pixel 8 deal? (A brief side note)

Yes, you might have a dilemma here. If you've read our Mint Mobile vs. Visible guide, you'll know that Mint and Visible are two of our favorite carriers if you want reliable, straightforward wireless service for cheap. Mint is (now officially) owned and powered by T-Mobile, while Visible is entirely under the banner of Verizon.

Just like Visible, Mint Mobile is currently running a great deal on the Google Pixel 8 that comes with six months of free wireless service when you buy a six-month plan.

Which offer is better? It's ultimately going to depend on your needs and whether your area has better coverage from T-Mobile or Verizon. It's a tough decision, but no matter who you choose, you'll be getting an outstanding smartphone and wireless service from one of the best MVNO carriers in the biz.