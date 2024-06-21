Visible deal alert! Get $20 OFF our #1 favorite wireless plan with this code

It may be one of Android Central's favorite wireless carriers, but Visible deals aren't quite as common as I'd like. Fortunately, the Verizon-owned carrier has just launched an offer that should send prospective customers flocking in droves. Sign up for the Visible Plus plan today and you'll score $20 off your first month when you use the code VIP20 at checkout. That makes the popular unlimited plan the same price as Visible's introductory Basic plan, no strings attached!

Get $20 off your first month of the Visible Plus plan with code VIP20 at Visible Sign up for Visible's Plus plan and you'll score a straight $20 off your first month of service when you use the code VIP20 at checkout. That's a full month of our favorite cell phone plan for only $25! If you decide you don't enjoy Visible's service after the 30 days are up, you can also cancel at any time with zero fees or penalties.

The Visible Plus plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and 5G Ultra Widebrand data on Verizon's vast network, plus you'll enjoy a free mobile hotspot and 50GB of "premium data" every month, which basically just means you can't get deprioritized if the network becomes busy.

The affordable wireless plan also includes some international perks, such as unlimited talk/text and 2GB of data in Mexico and Canada, 500 minutes of calling (and unlimited texting) to over 30 countries worldwide, and one day of Verizon's Global Pass feature every month. If you're an Apple Watch user, the carrier will even hook you up with free service on the wearable.

All of these perks (and more) for only $25 this month? That's a Visible deal worth celebrating.

Need a new phone too?

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) 128GB: $260, plus free $80 gift card at Visible If you want to pair your slick new wireless service with a slick new phone, check out this Visible deal that gives you a free $80 gift card when you buy the brand new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024). You'll have to transfer an existing number and make three months of on-time service payments, but then you'll get an $80 virtual gift card to the retailer of your choice, with options that range from Amazon to Southwest Airlines.

Does Visible offer a free trial?

Yes! If you're not totally sold on the Verizon-owned carrier, skip this deal for now and sign up for Visible's 15-day free trial. If your smartphone is eSIM-compatible, simply download the app and follow the prompts and you'll get over two weeks to explore Visible's service in full. The carrier even provides a temporary phone number so you don't have to worry about interrupting your current service.

That said, before you check out the free trial, consider reading through our Visible review for another perspective.