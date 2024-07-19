Get two years of our favorite wireless plan for only $35/month with this Visible deal

Maybe I just haven't been paying attention, but it feels like it's been a while since we've seen a good Visible deal on cheap wireless. Fortunately, the Verizon-owned carrier is attempting to change all that with this promotional offer that drops $5 and $10 off its Base and Plus plan, respectively. The catch is that the discount is only applied to your first two years of service, you have to be a new member, and you'll need to use the promo code CHAMP at checkout to receive the savings. It's as simple as that.

Visible Plus: $45/month $35/month for two years with code CHAMP New members who join Visible today can score $10 off the Visible Plus plan every month for their first 24 months of service, just use the code CHAMP at checkout. Powered by Verizon's vast 5G Ultra Wideband network, the Visible Plus plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and data, 50GB of premium data, an unlimited mobile hotspot, and a boat load of international perks. If you don't need all of that extra stuff, you can still save $5/month for 24 months when you opt for Visible's basic plan.

Although both of the Visible discounts included in the promotion are a welcome sight, I'm particularly interested in the $10 off Visible Plus deal. After all, we're talking about two years of one of the world's best unlimited data plans for a mere $35 per month. With this offer, new customers are getting unlimited talk, text, and 5G data powered by Verizon, plus 50 GB of premium data, unlimited calls to Mexico, Canada, and 30 other countries, and unlimited texting to over 200 international destinations worldwide. Sure, you could get the same perks by going with a Big Three carrier, but you can expect to pay at least twice as much.

That being said, Visible isn't the only great alternative carrier on the block. Mint Mobile could be an even better option if you have good T-Mobile coverage in your area, and there are usually some Mint deals that could save you serious cash if you bundle the purchase of a new phone with your data plan. The battle between Mint Mobile and Visible has been waging for years, but if you can get a good deal, there's really no bad option.