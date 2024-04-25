This hidden Visible deal could drop your phone bill to ONLY $15 per month — just use this promo code

Visible has been quite busy lately, and they just launched another wireless deal that you shouldn't miss if you're hoping to save some cash on your phone bill. New customers who use the code MOOLAH during checkout will save $10 per month on their first three months of wireless service at Visible, regardless of the plan. That discount drops the price of the Visible Basic plan down to only $15 per month for three months (taxes and fees included), while the top-rated Visible Plus plan descends to just $35 monthly for the first three months.

New Customer offer: get $10 off your first three months of wireless when you use the code MOOLAH at Visible If you're finally ready to make the switch to Visible, use the code MOOLAH when you're checking out to save $10 per month on your first three months of coverage. The deal works for both the Basic and Plus plan at Visible, and you still get all of the stellar perks included therein, such as free coverage in Mexico and Canada, an unlimited mobile hotspot, and unlimited talk, text, and 5G/4G LTE data powered by Verizon.

✅Recommended if: you've been thinking about switching wireless carriers; you get good Verizon coverage in your area.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a family plan; you're already a Visible user or you're happy with your current phone bill.

This new customer deal comes on the tail of a few other recent updates from the Verizon-owned wireless carrier. Last month, for example, Visible improved its popular Plus plan by boosting the speed of its mobile hotspot and throwing in one free Global Pass day every month. They've also added a way for your to pay your phone bill annually, thereby saving some serious cash in the process (I'm talking 26% off yearly when you sign up for Visible Plus).

Visible deals like this are fascinating because there's so little fine print involved. Taxes and fees are included in every price you see on the site, and you can cancel at any time with zero hassle. There's even a 15-day free trial if you want to explore service before you commit. It's for these reasons that Visible ranked as one of our favorite MVNO carriers long before the recent updates — even though they aren't technically an MVNO — but these new offers might send the carrier straight to the top.

Visible Wireless is a full-stack carrier owned and operated by Verizon. They offer two simple data plans that include unlimited talk, text, data, a mobile hotspot, and free talk and text in Mexico and Canada. They also work with many of the best Android phones on the market. The slightly more-expensive Visible Plus plan comes with everything above, plus 50GB of premium data every month, unlimited talk and text in over 30 countries worldwide, and much more. Starting at only $45 per month (without this deal), it's no wonder we called the Visible Plus plan the best unlimited data plan that money can buy.