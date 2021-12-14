Best travel cases for PS4 in 2022

There are times where you absolutely have to hit the road with your PS4. Maybe you're heading to a gaming convention and want to set up your console in your hotel room between competitions, or maybe your parents are dragging you on a summer-long RV trip across America. Whenever I need to move my PS4 from point A to point B, I use a case so I'm not cut off from the best PS4 Pro enhanced games. Whether you need more storage space or just need something simple, there's an option for everybody. Whatever you choose, be thankful you aren't lugging around a PS5.

Best bang for your buck CTA Digital Case $30 at Amazon If you're looking for a case for your PS4, but you don't want to break the bank, then you can't do much better than this carrying case by CTA Digital. The modest exterior design of this bag is good for those who don't want to advertise that they are hauling around a PS4. There is plenty of room inside to house your console, a couple of controllers, all the needed wires, and a handful of game discs. More protection Hard Travel Case replacement for Sony PlayStation 4 $45 at Amazon If you want a solution that offers a bit more protection and you're willing to throw down a few extra bucks, then you're probably going to want a hard case. This case by co2CREA offers a comparable amount of storage as the previous entry with a much more durable exterior. Another bonus is the storage compartments which can be adjusted to suit your specific needs. Flexibility and storage USA Gear Electronics Travel Organizer $21 at Amazon No matter what iteration of PS4 you own, this baby can handle it. The nylon exterior is wrapped around a reinforced shell to protect your precious cargo. The inside offers plenty of storage for whatever extras you may want to bring with you, and it can also be customized with adjustable dividers. The padded strap also helps you feel like you're not quite lugging as much weight as you are. Portable arcade VANGUARD Personal Gaming Environment $300 at Amazon If you have a little more money — or a lot more money — you may want to take an entire system with you, including a monitor. The GAEMS bag has everything you need to play on-the-go except the console itself. It's a bit pricey, but it's a well-built unit. Individually strapped BUBM Waterproof Game Backpack $54.99 View at Amazon I really like the look of this case, that every little thing has its own strap and that it can all be organized so well. There is even room for some physical games in the front. The straps look comfortable, and the inside is soft-lined to keep your unit safe. Individually strapped Yudeg Travel Case $18 at Amazon Another great example of a shoulder bag, the Yudeg is simple, cheap, and easy to carry around. Sometimes you just don't need anything overly complicated. For those times, this messenger bag is perfect.

Carry it all

For some folks, traveling with a PlayStation on hand is a must. If you are one of those people, hopefully, these cases — like the excellent CTA Digital Case, will help you to get where you're going without your console taking any damage.

No matter what bag you use, remember to secure your PlayStation 4 for travel and to remove any discs in the PS4. It's very easy to break your console if you let a disc slip out of position, into the inner workings. If you want to get even more stuff to make your PS4 a complete experience, there a lot of other accessories to check out.