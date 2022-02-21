Best PS5 stands Android Central 2022

The PS5 has been out for quite some time now. While finding one can be difficult, those who have been lucky enough to get one might now be looking into customizing their PS5 set up for the first time. With a new system comes new accessories, including different stands and ways to keep the PS5 protected or — most importantly — cool while you're playing. Still, finding a great stand can be tricky. With that in mind, we've collected some of the best PS5 stands you can buy.

Keep it flat : NexiGo PS5 Horizontal Stand Staff Pick One of the biggest problems many PS5 owners face is whether to keep it upright or lay it on its side. For those that may want to go horizontal, NexiGo's option is a great substitute for the stand that the PS5 comes packaged with. It not only keeps the PS5 off the ground, which allows for better airflow, but it also features padded cushions for the PS5 to rest on while its in the stand. $25 at Amazon Keep things cool : OIVO PS5 Cooling Stand The PS5 is a big console, and a very powerful one. These two things result in some great game performance, but can also result in overheating if you're not careful. OIVO's case aims to provide a solution to that by including fans that plug into the back of the PS5's USB ports. The fans then suck air down and out of the case, allowing for greater airflow to the system. It even comes with a place to store your games and charge your DualSense controllers. $34 at Amazon Multi-use option : OIVO PS5 Cooling Stand With Headset Holder OIVO has two versions of its cooling stand, the second of which comes with a different design that includes a place to rest your headset. The DualSense controller port is still included in this stand as well, although the controllers are inserted upside down instead of rightside up like in its other stand. $39 at Amazon PSVR compatible : Benazcap PS5 Stand with Cooling Fan and PS Move Controller Dock While Sony continues to develop its next iteration of its virtual reality device, the PSVR fans among PS5 owners need a place to store their accessories. Benazcap has them covered here. This stand not only also features cooling fans and a cooling function, but also sports docks for controllers, headsets, remotes, and even a PS Move Controller, should you want to keep it charged for your PSVR playtime. $42 at Amazon A sleek and stylish choice : KIWISMART PS5 Cooling Station The KIWISMART PS5 Cooling Station acts much like other cooling stations available for the PS5, but offers a bit more of a sleek and stylish design. Unlike bigger options, this one is a simple, tiny black stand that has just enough room for the PS5 and two DualSense controllers. $25 at Amazon Know when things are charged : CATZARMOR PS5 Stand With LED Indicators While nearly every available PS5 stand feature some charging capabilities for DualSense controllers, CATZARMOR's offering also comes sporting LED lights on the stand, indicating whether or not the controllers are fully charged or still need some battery. Combined with its cooling options and extra USB plugs, this might be a great choice for those looking for a new PS5 stand. $40 at Amazon

What will you be picking up?

Because the PS5 is relatively new, and tracking down one can still be difficult, the options for wall mounts out there aren't exactly the most diverse. Most of the stands you'll find in the wild right now are variations of one or two designs, with a handful of unique choices sprinkled throughout. Our pick, the NexiGo PS5 Horizontal Stand, is the best buy. While it doesn't feature the bells and whistles of some of the other stands, it does what it needs to, and keeps your PS5 safe and out of harms way while keeping it cool.

If you're willing to keep your PS5 upright, there are a handful of options for those looking to pick up a stand that can support other accessories, however. The OIVO Cooling Stand allows for multiple games and controllers to be stored, as well as two cooling fans underneath the system to keep airflow optimal while playing. Of course, you can also go fully vibrant and pick up CATZARMOR's PS5 Stand, which features LED lights that indicate whether or not your controllers are charged.

Regardless of what wall mount certain you choose, you'll likely be in good hands. With more and more PS5 accessories launching every day, you're bound to find the perfect wall mount for you at some point.