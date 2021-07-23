Best PS5 faceplate covers Android Central 2021
With the ease at which you can remove your PS5 faceplate covers, it might seem strange that there aren't any official ones available. Whether you're dissatisfied with the original white color or just looking for a different option to help spruce up your new console, you may be looking at some aftermarket alternatives. But with the uncertainty that comes with veering away from official products, where should you start? Our guide on the best PS5 faceplates is here to help you get your console looking its best.
Joining the dark side: Darkplates Matte BlackStaff Pick
Featuring their own take on the PlayStation symbols etched into the official plates, this is a high-quality, faithfully created option for those looking to get as close to licensed black plates as possible. Plus, you can select your middle skin of choice alongside your plates for a range of customization options.
X-ray specs: Customize My Plates X-ray Shell
Reminiscent of the days when transparent controllers were all the rage, these plates bring back fond memories while also looking fantastic. It is available for disc version only, though, unfortunately.
The gold standard: WDS Store Gold
These beautiful gold faceplates perfectly complement the black PS5 center. Plus, the easy installation and sleek design represent practicality as well as good looks. They're cheap, too.
DC dipping: VGF Hydro Joker Graffiti
DC fans will love this hydro-dipped fluorescent design, featuring the Joker's iconic laugh and a glow effect that can be enhanced with UV light. The orange graffiti can also be customized on request — a visually spectacular but expensive option.
Throwing shade: VLANMON Cosmic Red
While there are many red faceplates out there, we've seen few in such an eye-catching shade. The plates are also dust and scratch-proof, and come in other colors if you prefer.
Back to the good ol' days: Comic Controllers Classic PS2 Design
This handmade plate harkens back to simpler times with a striking PS2 style design. It's simple but effective. While it is quite expensive, you can send your plates in to get painted for a cheaper alternative.
The silver fox: Defy Gaming Matte Silver
This faceplate looks excellent. It is a reminder of the silver edition of the PS2 and that not enough things are silver. It's cheaper than others on this list, comes in other colors, and ships worldwide; a decent all-rounder. Oh, and you get a free keyring!
A proud legacy: Comic Controllers Playstation Legacy Design
If you don't mind the original white color but wish your plates were a bit less bland, this might be the one to buy. This is a special plate for longtime fans, featuring iconic characters from PlayStation's history, including Ratchet and Clank, Spyro, and Crash Bandicoot. Send in your own plates to keep that PS logo and save some money.
Have yourself a merry little faceplate: MES MERRY Matte Black
Featuring high-quality ABS plastic, a user manual, and 24hr support, these plates from MES Merry are made with customer satisfaction in mind. The fact that it also looks excellent is a bonus.
A solid choice: Game Armor Parker Red
Also available in classic black and Astro blue, this is a solid and sturdy faceplate option for your PS5. If you don't want a fancy design but still want a vibrant color to get as far away from white as possible, this is the option for you.
Carbon Coating: VGF Hydro Blue Carbon Fiber
We had to include another beautiful hydro-dipped design here. It also comes in black and red, and like other featured plates, you can send your own in to get them coated in carbon fiber goodness. It's one of the more visually stunning entries on this list and not as pricey as the Joker faceplates.
Practical and stylish: Fade to Black Matte Black
Not only does this faceplate look great on your console, but it also comes with some useful improvements. Grills have been added, improving heat dissipation, while redesigned tabs add stability when locking the plates in place. Controller shells are also available.
A dream come blue: Bit Labs Elite Plate Matte Blue
Boasting durability as well as an excellent matte finish, this is one striking and sturdy set of plates that'll look great wherever you display your PS5 console.
Friendly neighborhood faceplate: Comic Controllers Spider-Man
Another stellar design from Comic Controllers, this one allows you to choose between Miles Morales and Peter Parker's respective costumes or have one on either side. These plates have a fantastic level of detail and are faithful recreations of the iconic web slingers' suits.
One of a kind: ARTDICTEDcustoms Faceplates
For those that want to spend a lot on something exceptional, ARTDICTEDcustoms create bespoke plates with incredible designs. After telling them exactly what you would like, they send you a mock-up tailored to you, allowing you to fine-tune unique and handpainted plates.
Which faceplates should you buy?
Despite the lack of official alternatives, there is clearly no shortage of options for those looking to deck their PS5 out in some new plates. In terms of the full package, Darkplates are the best choice, boasting value for money, the option to choose a fancy middle skin from a wide range, and attention to detail not seen in the other entries on this list. The unique take on the PlayStation shapes found on the reverse of the official plates is a nice touch, and the addition of a smart gift box containing your new faceplates adds that extra bit of quality.
If your interest lies purely in aesthetics, you can't do much better than the hydro-dipped carbon fiber plates. Utilizing a skillset honed from applying hydro graphics to silicon PS5 controller skins, the team at VGF Gamers has moved onto faceplates, with the result being some stunning designs. DC fans are well catered for with the Joker graffiti plates, while the carbon fiber option is one of the stand-out designs on this list.
There are some that would prefer a more practical faceplate to replace their official ones, something that improves on the design instead of only offering up a visual difference. The matte black plates by Fade to Black tick this box, with the company improving on the design and color. With improved heat loss and a more secure grip mechanism, you can ensure your PS5 is well kept.
