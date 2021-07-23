Best PS5 faceplate covers Android Central 2021

With the ease at which you can remove your PS5 faceplate covers, it might seem strange that there aren't any official ones available. Whether you're dissatisfied with the original white color or just looking for a different option to help spruce up your new console, you may be looking at some aftermarket alternatives. But with the uncertainty that comes with veering away from official products, where should you start? Our guide on the best PS5 faceplates is here to help you get your console looking its best.

Which faceplates should you buy?

Despite the lack of official alternatives, there is clearly no shortage of options for those looking to deck their PS5 out in some new plates. In terms of the full package, Darkplates are the best choice, boasting value for money, the option to choose a fancy middle skin from a wide range, and attention to detail not seen in the other entries on this list. The unique take on the PlayStation shapes found on the reverse of the official plates is a nice touch, and the addition of a smart gift box containing your new faceplates adds that extra bit of quality.

If your interest lies purely in aesthetics, you can't do much better than the hydro-dipped carbon fiber plates. Utilizing a skillset honed from applying hydro graphics to silicon PS5 controller skins, the team at VGF Gamers has moved onto faceplates, with the result being some stunning designs. DC fans are well catered for with the Joker graffiti plates, while the carbon fiber option is one of the stand-out designs on this list.

There are some that would prefer a more practical faceplate to replace their official ones, something that improves on the design instead of only offering up a visual difference. The matte black plates by Fade to Black tick this box, with the company improving on the design and color. With improved heat loss and a more secure grip mechanism, you can ensure your PS5 is well kept.