Best PS5 cooling fans 2022: Keep your PlayStation cool Android Central 2022

With people struggling to find consoles and stock issues set to continue for some time, those that have snapped up a shiny new PS5 will want to prolong its life as much as possible. Keeping the console cool is an essential part of this. Many PS4 owners will have experienced the loud hum of aging fans towards the end of its life cycle, and while the PS5 generation is still very new, the added power and tech under the hood make cooling the internals of the console even more important. There are a range of external cooling fans available to help the PS5 in this regard, and we've gathered the best of them in one place.

Best overall : OIVO PS5 Stand Staff Pick This all-in-one stand contains many features that can improve your gaming setup. While cooling the PS5 is its primary function, this compact OIVO stand contains a high speed Dualsense charging station for two controllers and storage space for up to 12 games. While there are other all-in-one cooling stands out there, this one takes steps to maximize cooling efficiency while keeping your controllers safe from overcharging and overheating through its safety features. $40 at Amazon Best versatility : KIWIHOME PS5 Cooling Fan If you want a cooling fan without extra features, this offering from KIWIHOME is a solid choice. With three high speed fans and a simple USB connection into your console, the cooling fan does exactly what you need it to do without the fuss. It also offers flexibility, with two different colors to choose from. It also has elastic locks that allow you to use it regardless of whether you display your console horizontally or vertically. $20 at Amazon Best speed : SIKEMAY PS5 Cooling Fan This model prioritizes speed, with a 6,000 RPM rotation that makes it quicker than the internal PS5 fans. This will greatly extend the life of the console while not adding to noise output when in use. Another useful feature is the USB passthrough port, meaning that the cooling fan will not obstruct use of the port found on the front of the PS5. Blue LED lights around each individual fan let you know when it is in use. $20 at Amazon Best value for money : Modern Solutions PS5 Vertical Stand This cooling station contains fewer features than the OIVO, but is also a cheaper and more compact option. While it doesn't feature space for your PS5 games, the Modern Solutions Vertical Stand does come with two controller charging docks to help tidy up your gaming space. It's also easy to set up, with small LED lights letting you know when different ports are working. $22 at Amazon Best design : NEXIGO PS5 Cooling Fan This cooling fan features a lightweight and minimalist design, and is far less bulky than others on this list. It is also very easy to install and operate, and its three-fan system provides the PS5 with excellent airflow during long sessions. LED lighting complements the design of the fan and the console as a whole. $20 at Amazon Best efficiency : JUSPRO Cooling Fan for PS5 Featuring a two-speed setting, the JUSPRO cooling fan maximizes the efficiency of airflow, allowing you to set up your PS5's cooling depending on how demanding the game is for your console. This quiet fan is bulky yet sturdy, and comes with an elastic lock mechanism for easy installation. An extended USB interface is another useful feature, while a one-year replacement warranty gives you peace of mind when purchasing. $20 at Amazon

Keep your PS5 cool

As we get further into the console generation, cooling will become increasingly important as the PS5 ages. Luckily, there are already many options when it comes to increasing airflow and making sure your console doesn't get too hot.

An all-in-one option gives you some added extras such as game storage and controller charging docks, with the OIVO being the most recommendable example. If you already use your PS5 in its upright position, this stand will be a simple addition to your setup and will give you plenty of airflow underneath. The LED charging lights let you know when your controllers are ready to be used, and the built-in safety features make sure their efficiency won't be depleted.

The SIKEMAY fan is a solid choice if you're looking for a bit more performance, with a 6000 RPM rotation making light work of cooling your console. It's surprisingly quiet too, while the blue LED lights are aesthetically pleasing as well as functional.

If it's simplicity that you want, the NEXIGO option might be what you're looking for. Its lightweight and minimalist design won't take away anything visually from your PS5, and the three-fan system will provide some much-needed airflow. Its no-frills setup and operation make it a great choice if you want to avoid complex installation too. Increasing the lifespan of your PS5 is already possible, and there are some great products that help you look after your shiny new console.