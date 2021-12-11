Best PlayStation 4 Headset Stands in 2022

Getting new toys and gadgets is always exciting, but we inevitably run into the problem of where to put them all. Despite the nearly universal shape of a headset, they come in so many sizes and constructions, and even if you only own one, you know how frustrating it can be to find a good spot for it. These headset stands are here to help you find that perfect place to rest your vaulted crown between campaigns.

VR headset ready Glorious Trident Under Desk Headset Mount $12 at Amazon Sometimes, the simplest mounts are the most versatile. This classic anchor shape lets you hang a headset on either side, while ultra-strong adhesive lets you stick it to walls, under your desk, or anywhere else you deem appropriate. Its steel reinforcement means it can hold up to 40 pounds, including VR headsets like the Oculus Rift or PlayStation VR. Light it up! CORSAIR ST100 RGB Premium Headset Stand $60 at Amazon The CORSAIR ST100 stand is a bit pricier than the competition, but for good reason: It features dynamic RGB lighting along its base, which also happens to come equipped with a 3.5mm jack and two USB ports for device charging. Its CORSAIR iCUE software enables 7.1 surround sound and is compatible with most of the brand's other peripherals. Best of both worlds COZOO Under Desk USB Charger Headset Mount $25 at Amazon This COZOO mount combines the USB charging capabilities of the CORSAIR stand with the form factor of the Glorious Trident mount. You're essentially getting the best of both worlds. You can charge up to three items connected via USB with the benefit of having your headsets rest under your desk and out of view. Flexible headrest New Bee Headset Stand $9 at Amazon If you're just looking for a simple stand to display your headphones on your desk and don't need all of the extra features that some of the other stands on this list have, this one will do the job just fine without breaking the bank. What you're getting here is an aluminum stand that is capable is holding most headsets with its flexible rest up top. Cable holder Avantree Aluminum Headphone Stand $20 at Amazon The Avantree stand is similar to the New Bee, though the bottom base doubles as a cord holder if you store your headsets unplugged from your computer. It may look a bit tipsy the way the arm is designed at an angle, but it actually has a sturdy base made with silicon to prevent it from sliding or tipping over. Modern aesthetic AmoVee Acrylic Headphone Stand $12 at Amazon For a more modern, sleek, and hip-looking headset stand, look no further than AmoVee. With curves in all the right places, AmoVee's universal headphone stand is a far cry from the usual hooks and straight bars. It's certainly a stylish, sturdy way to display your headset without looking too ostentatious. Rotating versatility EURPMASK Headset Hanger Mount $13 at Amazon Another versatile stand, the EURPMASK Headset Hanger Mount uses rotating, adjustable-arm clamps to swing under your desk, a cord clip for wire organization, and features a universal design that can attach to nearly any surface. Whether it's wood, glass, plastic, or (mostly) anything in between, this mount is ready for it. Perfectly balanced, as all things should be MOCREO Acrylic Dual Balance Headset Stand $17 at Amazon Overused Avengers reference aside, the MOCREO Dual Balance Headset Stand does actually advertise how you don't have to counterbalance either side, unlike other similarly designed stands. Even if you don't have two headsets to make use of both hangers, this won't be toppling over anytime soon. Plenty of USB space COZOO USB Charging Desktop Headset Hanger $35 at Amazon If CORSAIR's stand is a little too pricey for you, this COZOO model features three USB charging ports — and two standard AC outlets — at a fraction of the cost. What it's missing are a fancy RGB lighting strip and 3.5mm headphone jack, but I'm willing to trade that for the extra charging and power ports.

Our suggestions

There are plenty of headset stands to choose from, and no matter what your living situation is like, you're bound to find one that fits your needs and your space well. For me, the Glorious Trident is hard to beat purely because it can hold VR gaming headsets, which many other headset stands are unable to do. In addition, it fits under your desk perfectly so that you aren't wasting any space up top. For the affordable cost it's priced at, it's too appealing to pass up.

But if you're looking for USB charging capabilities, go the way of the COZOO Under Desk Mount. This is another one that saves space by mounting under your desk, and you can charge up to three USB devices at once. It's double the price of the Glorious Trident, but it's worth it for the USB charging support.

And if under-the-desk mounts just aren't your style, pick up the MOCREO Acrylic Dual Balance Headset Stand. It's stylish, it can fit two headsets, and it's balanced in a way that you can still use it even if you only have one headset. You can't beat the low cost, either.