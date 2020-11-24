Best HDMI 2.1 Compatible HDMI Cables for PS5 & Xbox Android Central 2020

If you're a gamer who's into Xbox, PlayStation, or both, and are even planning to get your hands on the new PS5, chances are you want to get the best experience possible. This requires loading up on some great PS5 accessories, including the best HDMI 2.1 compatible cables you can find to support higher resolution, more bandwidth (up to 48Gbps), faster refresh rates, and even dynamic HDR.

Why HDMI 2.1?

Just like you might buy an 8K TV even if there isn't much 8K content out there yet or upgraded to a 4K TV from HD before 4K movies, video games, and TV series were released, it's not a bad idea to future-proof your investments if you can afford it.

The best HDMI 2.1 cables offer support for higher resolutions up to 10K and bandwidth up to 48Gbps, along with faster refresh rates. All of these features are critical with gaming, especially when playing intense, fast-action or first-person-shooter (FPS) games where every millisecond counts. You can't have any lag, inaccurate colours on screen, or missing details. Mmaking sure every component in the set-up is top-notch can make the difference between a big win and an embarrassing loss.

While most of these cables come in various lengths, for most, a standard 10-foot cable length will do. You'll find this with the ANNNWZZD 8K HDMI 2.1 Cable, which is super-strong, flexible for fitting it in tough-to-reach spots with little room, and comes in a cool color that makes it easy to spot among a sea of other cables.

If, for whatever reason, you need to situate the gaming console farther away from the TV or receiver and thus need to run a really long cable along the side of the wall, consider an option like the 16-foot ALLEASA HDMI 2.1 Cable, which leaves plenty of room to roam.

Finally, if you have more than one console and want to easily flip back and forth between playing Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PS5 and Call of Duty on the Xbox, grab the Basesailor HDMI 2.1 Cable two-pack, which comes in two 10-foot cables for plugging in more than one device.