PlayStation Now is a huge service these days, with over 700 games in its library. That is a lot of games to look through to find something you haven't played, or might want to play again. We have distilled that list into our top picks for your PlayStation Now experience.

★ Featured favorite : The Last of Us The Last of Us is a modern classic in video games. With a gripping storyline, compelling characters, and excellent voice acting, the game draws you in and emotionally connects you to the people on the screen. You want them to survive, and you will work hard to help them. Having this fantastic game available on PlayStation Now makes it almost worthwhile just on its own. Sign up for PlayStation Now

Which is your favorite game you've played on PlayStation Now?

There are a lot of fantastic games available on PlayStation Now, of course — this list is nothing but good games — but I still think The Last of Us is the best game available. Everything about the game draws you in and makes you want to play it as much as possible.

Games like Monkey Island 2and Alex Kidd fulfill my need for nostalgia while the big-budget shooters like Bioshock and Borderland are great distractions from the world. If multiplayer is more your speed then having Rocket League on PlayStation Now is huge. It's extremely fun and is one of the only true cross-play games available in the world.

Why stop at PlayStation Now?

There's plenty of gear to enhance your gaming experience that you should look into! Whether you want more memory for all those amazing games or a way to be more portable, we have your back!

ASTRO Gaming A10 Headset ($60 at Amazon) ASTRO's entry-level wired headset is one of its most compelling. Made from "damage resistant polycarbonate," the A10 should be able to take a beating in your gaming bag. You're not getting much in the way of fancy features, but you do get a reliable, well-made, great-sounding headset with an inline volume remote, so you never need to take your eye off the game. Avolusion 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External PS4 Hard Drive ($48 at Amazon) This external hard drive is compatible with the PlayStation 4, connects via a 3.0 USB port, and has 1TB of memory. It comes with a two-year warranty, so you're covered in case there are any issues. Nyko Smart Clip ($14 at Amazon) Nyko's smart clip attaches easily to your phone without getting in the way of your lightbar, buttons, or the touchpad. It also avoids all of the ports on your DualShock 4 controller so that you can easily plug in to charge without any hassle.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.