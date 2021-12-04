Best Chatpads for PS4 in 2022

Navigating a virtual keyboard with a PlayStation 4 controller is as annoying as time-consuming. If you want to message your best friends or happen to browse Netflix and YouTube a lot, it might be best to pick up a chatpad. With any of these physical keyboards that connect directly onto your controller, you can search the storefront or message your friends with ease, or play some of the best multiplayer games by chatting in a much smoother fashion. At such affordable prices, we highly recommend you pick one up.

Reliable brand Nyko Type Pad - PlayStation 4 $20 at Amazon Nyko's made a name for itself, selling quality peripheral accessories, and its chatpads are certainly included in that list. What's unique about Nyko's is it sports dedicated "@" and ".com" button shortcuts, along with a small analog stick in the upper right corner that you can use as a tab key for navigation. So if you want the best of the best at a low price, Nyko's is the one to get. Popular choice Gamers Digital Mini Bluetooth Keyboard Chatpad for PS4 $20 at Amazon The choice for a lot of people is this Bluetooth chatpad. It may not feature a backlit keyboard, but its reviews alone speak for its quality as one of the best PS4 chatpads. Its built-in battery pack can be recharged while the controller is in use and features an on/off switch to conserve battery life. The downside is that it doesn't have as many dedicated buttons as Nyko's does. Versatile Fosmon Mini Bluetooth Keyboard $25 at Amazon You'll immediately notice the trackpad here, but don't get too excited. The trackpad isn't supported on PS4. Instead, just the keyboard works on Sony's system. Fosmon makes up for this in that this mini Bluetooth chatpad is compatible with a wide range of devices like smartphones, computers, tablets, and certain VR headsets. Rechargeable batteries Collective Minds Chatboost Chat Pad with Battery Pack $40 at Amazon Collective Minds' chatpad features a backlit keyboard, headset port, a Micro-USB charging port, and comes with two 1,500 mAh rechargeable batteries. The downside is that it can take several hours to fully charge. Also, it's slightly more expensive than what Nyko offers, but it does sport a more ergonomic design that may be more comfortable for your hands. Soft buttons JIMAT Wireless Keypad Compatible for PS4 $33 at Walmart The JIMAT PS4 Keyboard supports a transmission range of 8-10 meters, but it features softer buttons than some of the others on this list, which could make or break your purchasing decision depending on your preferences. It also comes with a built-in speaker and a rechargeable battery like others on this list.

Chat away

You have your pick of whichever chatpad you prefer, but we'd recommend the Nyko Type Pad Keyboard for its brand name and its dedicated buttons. If that don't interest you, then the Gamers Digital Mini Bluetooth Keyboard Chatpad is the way to go for its popularity and positive reviews, so long as you can live without a backlit keyboard.

For anyone looking to get one that's versatile and compatible with a wide range of devices, you can't go wrong with the Fosmon Mini Bluetooth chatpad. Unfortunately, the trackpad on it isn't compatible with PS4, but the keyboard works just fine. And if we're being honest, it's the best-looking one here.