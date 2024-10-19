News Weekly: Android 15 is officially here, the Kindle gets some color, a new Galaxy foldable, and more

News Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) News Weekly is our column where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

This week, Pixel phones finally got stable Android 15, Google pushed some new anti-theft features onto Android phones, Amazon launched its first color Kindle, Mobvoi has another impressive TicWatch model, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Special Edition might arrive very soon.

Android 15 is rolling out now on Pixel phones!

The big update is finally here! Stable Android 15 has launched on Pixel smartphones, bringing with it a host of improvements and security enhancements.

Among the new improvements coming to Pixel phones are the ability to easily archive apps, adaptive vibration, a Private Space for apps, and much more. For people who frequently use Bluetooth earbuds, the Bluetooth tile has changed behavior so that a quick tap will now open the dialogue, allowing you to switch devices, connect/disconnect, and so on.

For foldables, Android 15 now makes it easier to switch apps from the larger display to the external screen when you open or close your phone. Tablets should also benefit from the enhanced taskbar, which you can now pin to the bottom of the screen for easy multitasking.

There are a ton of small enhancements that help make this a much better software experience, and you can get it now if you have a Pixel 6 or newer, alongside the new features arriving with the Pixel Drop.

Google has new ways to protect your phone from thieves

Along with the new features arriving on Pixel phones with Android 15, Google is also pushing new theft protection features on all Android phones, and it's a pretty huge deal. These are all part of the new Theft protection features, which include the new Theft Detection Lock. If the phone detects that it's being stolen (using motion sensors, Wi-Fi, and other connections, it will automatically lock itself.

The new Offline Device Lock is a secondary theft protection measure that locks your phone if the thief turns off your data connections to prevent the device from being tracked.

Remote Lock, which is available in the Find My Device settings, will work if your device is still online, allowing you to lock it from a website. Android Central senior editor Jerry Hildenbrand says this is one of Google's best security features to arrive in a long time.

These features are rolling out across Android phones now.

Amazon's new Kindle is mighty colorful

If you're tired of the old, samey Kindle devices with black and white screens, Amazon is here to spice up your reading a bit. The company announced a new family of Kindle tablets, many of which are updates but one with a full color display.

The Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition features a 7-inch "Colorsoft" display that has been optimized for reading. As a result of this optimization, Amazon says the display has " none of the harsh glare or intense light of a conventional backlit screen." Users will be able to experience full-color illustrations with faster page turns and better image quality than a traditional Kindle.

For readers who like highlighting things, the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition will also allow users different color highlighter options, which should spice up your reading a bit and help organize your thoughts.

The Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition is available for preorder now and will ship on October 30.

Amazon also announced an improved Kindle Scribe, which Android Central senior editor Michael Hicks says addresses his complaints about the last model with improved annotations. There's also a new Kindle Paperwhite and upgraded Kindle Kids tablet available for preorder.

A rugged TicWatch

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 is one of our favorite Wear OS smartwatches, and while it received a new Enduro variant earlier this year, the company is back with what's basically another version of the watch.

The TicWatch Atlas takes what's great about the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro and puts it in a more durable smartwatch with a rugged design and redesigned button layout. It's physically larger than this year's flagship TicWatch Pro 5 models and features a stainless steel chassis with a sapphire crystal display. It also runs Wear OS 4 out of the box, which is a pretty good sign despite Wear OS 5 already being available for the Galaxy and Pixel smartwatches.

Otherwise, the watch features many of the same specs, including the Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a huge 628mAh battery. You also get access to all your health metrics on the secondary low-power display, which can help extend the battery far longer than most other Android smartwatches.

The Atlas can be purchased for $350.

We may be getting another Z Fold 6 soon

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has only been out for a couple of months, but Samsung is reportedly preparing for a newer version that may launch very soon, and this one might be a true competitor to some of the best foldable phones that have come out this year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 "Special Edition" has been rumored for some time as a phone that would come with a slimmer body, larger displays, and improved cameras. Now, we're hearing that the launch could be just around the corner. According to a report from FNNews, Samsung was expected to launch the phone on October 25, which is in less than a week. However, Samsung itself posted a teaser for a "new Galaxy," which is set to be revealed on October 21, which is in just a couple of days.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is rumored to measure just 4.9mm thick when unfolded and 10.6mm when folded, which is slimmer than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 but still thicker than other foldables like the Honor Magic V3. It has also been rumored to sport a 200MP primary camera.

Those are some of the biggest stories from this week. Meanwhile, here are some other stories that are worth catching up on: