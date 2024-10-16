Looks like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' might just be around the corner

What you need to know

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is rumored to drop on October 25.

This model allegedly boasts a super slim profile—only 4.9mm thick when unfolded and 10.6mm when folded.

Leaker Evan Blass also shared renders showing the back of the phone, which features three raised lenses in a bold camera bump.

Samsung's rumored slimmer Galaxy Z Fold 6 was expected to drop this month, and a new leak backs that up with fresh details on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition's launch date.

A report from FNNews says Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition on October 25 (via SamMobile). This timing puts Samsung in a strong spot to take on its Chinese rivals, especially in terms of screen size and slim design, marking a big leap forward for foldable smartphones.

According to the report, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is just 4.9mm thick when unfolded and 10.6mm when folded—definitely an upgrade from the Z Fold 6's 5.6mm and 12.1mm measurements.

Back in July, a leak hinted that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition could have a folded thickness between 10 and 11 millimeters. The latest report backs this up, adding more weight to the idea that this device will raise the bar for slim foldable phones.

Furthermore, leaker Evan Blass just shared two renders of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 "Slim." The image shows off the back of the phone, with three cameras in a bold camera bump. The raised camera module, complete with individual camera rings, adds some thickness, showing how tricky it is to squeeze cameras into such a slim phone.

The camera setup in the render lines up with past leaks about this device. The rectangular bump makes it stand out compared to the individual cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, giving the render even more believability.

The camera module sports three raised lenses that look a lot like those on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. But from the side, there’s not much to take in—just a goldish tint and a pretty chunky border around the internal display.

The second render gives us a look at the slim side of the device. You can see two buttons—likely for the volume and power—set against a textured rose-gold mid-frame.

Unfortunately, the limited images don’t give us much to dive into. The leaker hasn’t named the exact device in the renders, but there’s a lot of buzz that it’s likely linked to the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, which was rumored to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim and aimed at the South Korean market.