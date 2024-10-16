After launching on Pixels, this Motorola phone is getting a taste of Android 15

What you need to know

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion gets the October security patch, which also brings Android 15 for some lucky users.

An X user in India with the handset has recently received the latest firmware in beta.

It brings features like screen recording alerts, switching between languages, and smoother graphics.

Android 15 has just landed on Pixel phones, the most awaited firmware rollout for many Android device enthusiasts. While it is evident that Pixel phones are naturally the first ones to get the update, some Motorola users are also getting the chance to use Android 15, at least in beta.

According to an X user (via GSMArena), who happens to use a Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, has started receiving the Android 15 update as part of the October security patch in India.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion has started receiving Android 15 along with October security patch in india @Moto has really stepped up the game this time isn't it! pic.twitter.com/7gL7y2q3dIOctober 14, 2024

However, the X user has confirmed that it is in beta, and based on the previous tweets of the same account, it appears the user has been enrolled for Android 15 beta registration announced by Motorola in September through a community forum.

Regardless, this makes the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion among the first non-Pixel devices to experience Android 15. Per the screenshot shared by the X user, the changelog has notable elements from the latest firmware release. The software version bears the V1UUI35H.6 version number and weighs 1.89GB.

Almost a month back @Moto opened testing opportunities for a unknown project under MFN for 50 series devices now finally we are getting notifications disclosing the project and as anticipated it's Android 15 registration those who are not active on community can now take benefit https://t.co/gSKZnhH80y pic.twitter.com/GKkZKptBTcOctober 8, 2024

Further, the changelog mentions that the Android 15 release will make the experience smarter, faster, and more secure. Users can also experience smoother graphics, faster app performance, screen recording alerts, and the ability to switch between languages.

It is understandable that since it is a beta rollout, not all highlighting features of Android 15, like Theft Detection Lock and Private Space to hide apps, are expected with the rollout. However, it's possible they will be available once the official rollout to Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and other latest Edge series devices begins.

In other news, Motorola has showcased its AI prowess at the ongoing Lenovo Tech World event. The company has demoed a new proof-of-concept Large Action Model (LAM) that uses AI to perform functions within apps for you. For example, users can say, "Order me an iced Americano," the Moto AI seamlessly finds a nearby coffee shop, places the order (following confirmation), and lets users know it is ready.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's not clear if or when this feature will be available, but Motorola states that its other Moto AI features are in closed beta and will expand to more users by the end of the year.