Android 15 now makes Pixel phones a fortress against thieves and fraudsters

What you need to know

Android 15 is live for Pixel phone users after its source code was shared in early September.

Pixel devices now offer one-touch passkeys, advanced theft protection, improved multitasking on larger screens, and options to limit app access.

With Theft Detection Lock, your phone automatically locks if snatched.

Foldables and tablets now let you easily pin or unpin the taskbar for quick access to your favorite apps.

Android 15 officially arrived for Pixel phone owners today after Google shared its source code on the Android Open Source Project in early September, though the OTA update for Pixel phones and tablets wasn’t released until now.

At first glance, Android 15 doesn’t seem all that thrilling. However, it’s clear that Google has put in a ton of effort behind the scenes to improve the experience for users.

Pixel devices on Android 15 bring one-touch passkeys, advanced theft protection, better multitasking for bigger screens, and the ability to limit app access.

Privacy takes the spotlight in the latest Android update. Now, you can create a "Private space" to hide apps with sensitive info or anything you want to keep under wraps.

There's also "Theft Detection Lock," which locks your phone if it’s snatched. Extra authentication steps are added for high-target settings like removing your SIM or disabling Find My Device, and your phone will lock down after multiple failed attempts. These updates aim to make it harder for thieves to wipe and resell stolen devices, potentially preventing thefts in the first place.

Additionally, Google has rolled out a few user-friendly upgrades, like smoother multitasking on large screens, edge-to-edge displays as the new default, and the ability to snap a photo to add passes and tickets to Google Wallet.

With foldables and tablets, you can now pin or unpin the taskbar effortlessly, giving you more control over your layout. This means your favorite apps, like Google Photos or Gmail, are always within reach for quicker access and smoother productivity.

You can now use single-tap passkeys with autofill, and Low Light Boost along with in-app camera controls work even better in low light. On top of that, carrier messaging apps can now connect via satellite to send and receive messages without needing mobile or Wi-Fi.

The Android 15 update arrives alongside the October Pixel Feature Drop, bringing new features and improvements that didn't make it into the beta.