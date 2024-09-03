Android 15 is officially launching on Pixel phones near you

What you need to know

Android 15 is finally rolling out to Pixel phones soon and hitting other brands over the next few months.

The latest version of Android brings better media and camera features, like HDR management, improved audio, and low-light enhancements.

It also introduces “Private Space” for your apps, easier sign-ins with passkeys, and alerts if apps detect recording.

Google announced today that Android 15 is finally out, and it’ll be rolling out to Pixel phones in the next few weeks and will reach other devices over the next few months.

With 2024 wrapping up, it’s no surprise that smartphone OS updates are rolling out. And with the Pixel 9 series having made their debut last month, it makes total sense for Google to drop the final version of Android 15 now.

For Pixel users, that means the latest Android version will hit their phones in no time. Plus, Android 15 is now open-source on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), so other device makers can start bringing it to their devices too.

Android 15 promises to make things smoother for users, give developers better tools, and step up privacy and security. It also adds new features for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean languages.

The new Android version also upgrades your media and camera experiences. It lets you manage HDR settings to prevent SDR content from appearing washed out and adjusts audio levels for better sound. Low Light Boost improves previews and QR code scans in dim lighting, and you get finer control over flash intensity for perfect shots.

Android 15 also makes multitasking smoother with better large-screen support. You can now save split-screen app combinations and pin the taskbar. Plus, apps now default to an edge-to-edge display when targeting SDK 35 for a more immersive experience.

Privacy and security are still on Google's radar with Android 15. Now you get a “Private Space” for your secret apps, sign-ins are a breeze with passkeys, and apps will even give you a heads-up if they catch someone snooping.

Android 15 is playing nice with app compatibility too. Most changes are opt-in until apps update to SDK version 35, so developers have plenty of time to get their act together.

As mentioned previously, Android 15 is hitting Pixel devices in the next few weeks. After that, it'll start showing up on phones from Samsung, Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Sharp, Sony, TECNO, Vivo, and Xiaomi over the next few months.