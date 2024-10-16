Amazon's first color Kindle joins its e-reader family

What you need to know

Amazon announced the launch of its first color e-reader, the Colorsoft Signature Edition.

The tablet offers a 7-inch display without backlighting to keep it easy on the eyes with an improved page-turning response, better contrast, and more visual enhancements.

The device features roughly eight weeks of battery life with 32GB of storage.

The Colorsoft Signature Edition can be pre-ordered for $279 ahead of its Oct 30 shipping date.

Amazon is finally upgrading its Kindle e-reader line with a worthy addition that brings color to your reading life.

In a press release, Amazon stated that the new Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition is ready with a 7-inch "colorsoft" display. The screen is this device's standout feature as the company highlights its soft visuals to the eye. The post states this display forgoes the typical backlighting on a regular screen.

Moreover, to improve the Colorsoft Signature Edition's colors, Amazon worked on a light guide to minimize "stray light." The tablet's display also has additional custom coatings to enhance colors and improve its optical performance. The post states users can also choose between "standard" and "vibrant" color styles. All of this was done on an oxide backplane, which Amazon says provides better color contrast, quicker response to page-turning, and upgraded image quality.

Since reading and note-taking go hand-in-hand, Amazon provides a way to do so in more colors. Users looking to highlight text for rediscovery can do so in yellow, orange, blue, and pink. Amazon adds that the Colorsoft Signature Edition features a pinch-to-zoom function, and the tablet can reportedly zoom into images "without worrying about pixelation."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon)

Users with a lot in their Kindle Library can find solace with 32GB of storage. Additionally, Amazon estimates readers can get roughly eight weeks of battery life off a single full charge. The tablet can be charged via a USB-C cord, but Amazon states users have a wireless charging option. However, the "Amazon Wireless Charging Dock" is sold separately.

Like the Kindle Paperwhite, the Colorsoft Signature Edition is waterproof with an IPX8 rating. This tablet offers no writing functions as that's reserved for the Kindle Scribe. Users will find Audible support, Parental Controls, and the chance to (separately) purchase a six-month Amazon Kids Plus Subscription.

Amazon's first color e-reader, the Colorsoft Signature Edition starts at $279. The post states users can pre-order the device ahead of its October 30 shipping date.

New Kindle upgrades

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Colorsoft may be the new kid on the block, but Amazon announced a series of next-gen tablets, like the 2024 Kindle Scribe. Like its predecessor, the newer model features a 10.2-inch; however, Amazon added white borders around its display. The company states it took strides to make its screen smoother and more "paper-like" to bring its writing experience closer to the real deal.

AI is another highlight for the 2024 Scribe as the post states can utilize its software to summarize pages and your notes into "concise" bullet points. Amazon says the AI will transform notes into a legible script font to be shared from the notebook.

Amazon teased that "soon," users can hide their notes in the Scribe's sidebar. The 2024 Kindle Scribe is available for pre-order, starting at $399. It will ship in December.

The next edition of the Kindle Paperwhite is here with a notable 7-inch display upgrade over its predecessor's 6.8-inch screen. With a boosted "contrast ratio," Amazon says text and images in stories should spring off the page. Hardware-wise, the next-gen Kindle Paperwhite is said to be 25% faster, meaning its response to your digital page turns is snappier.

Elsewhere, the company states the device pairs its speed with a thinner frame. Amazon touts the tablet as its thinnest Kindle to date. While the base Paperwhite features 16GB of storage, the all-new Paperwhite Signature Edition arrives with 32GB.

The Kindle Paperwhite can be pre-ordered for $159 while its Signature Edition is up for $199. There's also an upgraded Paperwhite Kids with a $179 starting price.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The little ones grab a next-gen Kindle Kids tablet, too. Amazon states the device has been upgraded with a quicker page-turning response alongside its glare-free display. The device has been upgraded with a 25% brighter 6-inch display. Users will find 16GB of storage and a battery life that can last roughly six weeks.

The Kindle Kids (2024) can be purchased for $129.

What's more, Amazon is delivering a 2024 version of its basic Kindle tablet. The company states its entry-level device is small and pocketable thanks to its 6-inch display with an upgraded 25% brightness level. The tablet's software boosts its response, enhances its contrast ratio, and delivers ~6 weeks of battery life.

Consumers can find the base Kindle for $109.