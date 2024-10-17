Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 is launching sooner than you think

Google rolled out the stable version of Android 15 earlier in the week, and OnePlus just announced that its custom skin is ready to make its debut. OnePlus India is hosting an online event on October 24, where OxygenOS 15 will make its debut.

OnePlus says that it conducted "extensive research and deep user insights to create a new generation of software that embodies the iconic Never Settle spirit." As with everything else in the tech world, OxygenOS 15 will include a host of AI features, and while the manufacturer didn't go into any details, it is likely to roll out a similar feature-set as its rivals.

What I'm interested in is the retooled animations, which according to OnePlus makes the upcoming interface smoother than ever before. Legacy OxygenOS builds did this incredibly well, but the switch over to ColorOS negated some of those advancements, and I'm excited to see if OnePlus is able to differentiate itself in this regard again.

There's also a new visual design, and again, we'll need to wait and see if the manufacturer can move away from the overt styling that has been the default in the last two years. With OxygenOS 15 set to debut in just a week's time, we don't have to wait too long. If history is any indication, the initial builds will be beta versions while OnePlus sorts out the inevitable bugs, with a stable build available sometime before the end of the year.

While OnePlus didn't go into detail regarding device availability, there's a good chance that OxygenOS 15 will be initially limited to the OnePlus 12 — that's what the manufacturer did the last four years. I'll have the OxygenOS 15 build installed as soon as it becomes available, so stay tuned.