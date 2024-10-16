Pixel phones grab a bunch of bug fixes alongside Android 15 update

What you need to know

Google detailed its October security patch arriving for its entire Pixel portfolio during its Android 15 rollout.

The patch fixes battery/charging issues, camera stability, face unlock stability, and a Bluetooth problem.

The update is seemingly arriving alongside the Android 15 update, so users may see these fixes merged with that larger download.

Amidst Google's flurry of updates for its Pixel devices, the company's security update almost went unnoticed.

Google started pushing its October 2024 security patch to Pixel devices alongside its rollout of Android 15. According to its patch notes, the patch is arriving on phones ranging from the Pixel 6 to the latest Pixel 9 series. All eligible devices will download version AP3A.241005.015. Devices under Google Fi are receiving it, too; however, those will find the software with an "A2" tag.

The October patch fixes a lot for Pixel phones, beginning with battery issues plaguing the Pixel 6 series. Google states this fix aims to solve those devices "occasionally" rebooting. Moreover, charging enhancements and battery usage updates have arrived for the Pixel 7, Pixel 8, and Pixel 9 series.

The Pixel 9, Pro, Pro XL, and Pixel Tablet suffered from a biometric (face unlock) stability issue. Google says a fix is included with the October patch.

A Bluetooth fix between a Pixel phone and another device rolls in. Additionally, a camera stability fix for phones "under certain conditions" was highlighted.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold gained the spotlight for an issue with its inner display. Reports stated the device suffered from a "gray shade" under specific circumstances. The patch notes include a fix for this, so Fold users should look out for it.

The remainder of the changelog is as follows:

Fix for issue occasionally preventing apps to access media files

Fix for system stability and performance in certain conditions

Fix for Adaptive Connectivity Services stability and performance in certain conditions

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions

Fix for issue causing incorrect Android icons are displayed in certain conditions

Fix for issue with Assistant launch animation on the lock screen

Fix for issue with home button stops responding in certain conditions

Fix for issue with incoming call notifications in certain conditions

Fix for issue with layouts and animations during transitions in certain conditions

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Pixel devices across the board pick up fixes for UI transitions and animations in October. Google eludes to better stability, meaning scrolling, swiping, and other gestures should appear smoother.

The company reiterated that its Pixel phones running Android 14 are eligible for the Android 15 upgrade. This October security patch is likely included with the major OS rollout.

Google and Pixel users have a lot to celebrate this month as Android 15 officially went live yesterday (Oct 15). The software upgrade isn't as flashy as previous updates; however, Google focused on improving Android's security and privacy features. Pixels picked up three features under the "Theft Protection" banner to assist in safeguarding your data if your phone is stolen.

Things don't end there as Google rolled out its latest Pixel feature drop alongside Android 15. The update had much to unpack for the Pixel 9 series like a Gemini Extension for Pixel Screenshots, underwater photography/video capabilities, and updates for the "Object Temperature Sensor." A slew of Google's past-gen Pixel phones picked up some new-age goodies alongside the Pixel Buds, Watch, and Tablet.