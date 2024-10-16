Mobvoi's new TicWatch promises great battery life despite its feature-packed arsenal

What you need to know

Mobvoi has launched the TicWatch Atlas, a $350 rugged timepiece that offers a wallet-friendly alternative to premium smartwatches from Samsung and Apple without skimping on features.

It features a tough stainless steel design, sapphire crystal protection for its 1.43-inch display, and a redesigned button layout for easy use.

Internally, it runs on the Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1, has 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 628mAh battery.

Mobvoi has just dropped its newest smartwatch, the TicWatch Atlas, a rugged timepiece packed with all the features you might need for your next adventure.

Currently, the rugged smartwatch market is mostly ruled by a few major players. Apple’s Watch Ultra 2 and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra are top contenders, while Garmin offers a solid lineup that's perfect for outdoor enthusiasts.

If the high prices of these options have got you feeling drained, Mobvoi's TicWatch Atlas is a great alternative. Priced at only $350, this smartwatch is loaded with features and built to last, offering a premium experience without the sky-high cost.

Building on the legacy of the Pro 5 Enduro, the TicWatch Atlas features a tough stainless steel build for added durability. It also protects its 1.43-inch display with sapphire crystal and has a fresh button layout for easier access.

Mobvoi claims that this watch is built to military-grade standards, making it tough enough for extreme conditions.

Following the success of the Pro 5 Enduro, the Atlas brings some impressive upgrades, like Heat Map Tracking to help you spot your favorite workout spots. It also adds a fall detection feature, which can send out an SOS alert to emergency services or a chosen contact if you take a tumble.

With health and performance at the forefront, the Atlas packs in 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, and solid tools for managing stress.

Mobvoi also points out that the Atlas can now display key health metrics—like heart rate, calories burned, and VO2 Max—on its secondary ultra-low-power screen before you dive into your workouts.

Inside, the Atlas shares a lot of specs with its predecessor. It runs on the same Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 wearable platform, comes with 2GB of RAM, and offers 32GB of storage. And the same 628mAh battery is keeping the lights on. Plus, it's packed with a bunch of integrated AI features.

With its hefty battery and smart power-saving tech, Mobvoi says the Atlas can go for up to 90 hours in Smart Mode and 45 hours in Essential Mode.

Unfortunately, the Atlas is running on Wear OS 4, even though Wear OS 5 has been out for a few months now. While there’s a chance it could get an update down the line, there’s no set timeline for when that might happen.