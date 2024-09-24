A big update is hitting your Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2

What you need to know

Wear OS 5 is now arriving on the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 alongside the September 2024 update.

Google encourages users to update the device as it brings new features, several bug fixes, and the standard security patches.

Google previewed Wear OS 5 earlier this year, which showed users are in for major health features, watch face updates, and more.

Rolling out Tuesday (Sept 24) is a major OS upgrade for Google's Pixel Watch series that you won't want to delay.

Google detailed in a press release that the Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2 are now receiving the Wear OS 5 upgrade. The company adds that it encourages device owners to update their devices as soon as possible as it brings several system improvements. Watches rocking Wear OS 3.5 and 4 are eligible to grab OS 5.

Those with a Pixel Watch 2 will receive version AW2A.240903.005.A1, while those with the original model will get version "A2."

Joining this Wear OS 5 upgrade is the (late) September 2024 security update for the Pixel Watches. Google states there are "numerous" bug fixes and performance updates for the smartwatches. Additionally, the company noted "new features" with the update, and while it did not specify the new features, it did point out the new grid-view app launcher, upgraded camera controls, and Pixel Recorder functionality.

Those eager to dive into the specifics regarding the security patches can check out the Android Security Bulletin.

The rollout for Wear OS 5 begins today (Sept 24), but Google states it will continue "over the next week." The update will appear in phases, meaning we won't all see it on our respective devices simultaneously. Google adds that you will receive a notification about the update's availability.

(Image credit: Shruti Shekar / Android Central)

In May, Google clued us into a host of new goodies to consume with Wear OS 5 during its I/O event. Those who love running (and marathons) might enjoy the software's power efficiency as those longer outings consume 20% less power. Health upgrades are a large part of Wear OS 5 as Google worked to add "debounced goals" and Guided Workouts.

What's more, watch faces pick up new "Flavors" and complications so you can tailor your Pixel Watch to your needs and tastes.

With Wear OS 5 arriving for Google's previous two watches, hopefully, this is a sign of more consistency. The company's past shows that its wearable software often takes a back seat compared to its work for smartphones. Google has also launched the Pixel Watch 3, which shows it's taking its wearable hardware a little more seriously — as many users have hoped.