What the AC staff bought on Prime Day

Here at Android Central we love writing about tech but we're also consumers like everyone else. When it comes to saving money on Amazon's Prime Day we have to get in on the action that same as you!

You'll find the stuff we bought isn't just tech related, too. there's always something we want or need that we wouldn't write about here, but we're definitely going to grab it when we can save some cash.

Shruti Shekar, Editor-in-Chief

I didn't buy much this Prime Day as some of the things I was looking at weren't on sale. However, we did need a new air fryer, our old one is a bit janky. We opted for this Cosori in white and I'm pretty excited about getting it. Getting an air fryer is actually incredibly great for your kitchen and you can make a lot of great meals. I think it looks especially clean and classy, too.

* COSORI Pro Gen 2 Air Fryer $119 $99 at Amazon

The other thing I got wasn't on sale, unfortunately. I have been wanting one of these SpinWave mops because I've heard some really good things. I've also heard the cordless version isn't very good when it comes to battery life so I opted for the corded version even though it's not on sale. Since Bissell sends a portion of every sale to its pet foundation it's OK. I'll support any company that loves dogs as much as I do!

* Bissell SpinWave PET Hard Floor Spin Mop: $108 at Amazon

Derrek Lee, Managing Editor

I purchased this Audio-Technica Bluetooth Turntable as sort of an impulse buy. Ever since my friend got a turntable a year ago, I've been wanting one myself, mostly for the nostalgia of it all. This looked like the best option as it supports Bluetooth 5, Qualcomm AptX, and Hi-Fi audio, meaning I finally have a reason to dust off my Marshall speaker. I don't own any vinyl records right now, but many of my favorite artists have released their albums on vinyl, and I plan to start a collection.

* Audio-Technica Fully Automatic Stereo Turntable: $219 $149 at Amazon

Andrew Myrick, Senior Editor - Smartphones, Chromebooks, and Tablets

As I get older, I seem to have become a bit of a storage hoarder. So instead of buying another portable SSD, I figured I'd grab this enclosure and make use of one of the spare NVMe drives I have lying around.

* UGREEN 40Gbps M.2 NVMe Enclosure: $109 $74 at Amazon

After picking up a Raspberry Pi 5 earlier this year, I've been trying to figure out a project to use it for. As mentioned before, I have quite a few spare NVMe SSD drives so this adapter will let me make use of one instead of just relying on a microSD card.

* GeeekPi N05 M.2 NVMe to PCIe Adapter for Raspberry Pi 5: $13 $11 at Amazon

Speaking of projects, I've been wanting a way to be able to connect my Steam Deck or Lenovo Legion Go to a tablet or the Xreal Air 2 glasses. This will supposedly let me do just that, as it's really just a portable USB capture card.

* GENKI ShadowCast 2: $49 $39 at Amazon

Michael Hicks, Senior Editor - Wearables and AR/VR

I didn't have a PlayStation growing up, so I missed the train on Kojima's weird game series. I can't keep up with all the live-service crap and massive AAA open worlds anymore, so I'm excited to dive into games that (from what I hear) have their issues but also have a ton of creativity, heart, and fun ideas. Plus, getting five full games for $20 is a pretty good bargain!

* Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1: $39 $18 at Amazon

I never buy running shoes at full price if I can help it, but I'm usually happy saving $30 or so. But Asics has some fantastic shoe deals this Prime Day, and I like the Cumulus series for long training runs where I'm not as concerned about race speed, because of the extra cushion.

* ASICS Gel-Cumulus 25 Running Shoes: $140 $71 at Amazon

Nick Sutrich, Senior Content Producer - Smartphones and VR

So far I've bought a few PVC couplings and locking nuts so I can Jerry-rig a giant water bottle to hang above my washing machine, and allow us to do laundry until the city of Asheville can repair the city's water system.



I'm also considering pulling the trigger on a few survival things, like a camping stove, but we haven't done it yet. Nothing like a disaster to get you prepared for the next one.

* Coleman Triton 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove: $89 at Amazon

Patrick farmer, E-Commerce Editor

During this year’s October Prime Day, I decided to finally bite the bullet and splurge on a 43-inch The Frame TV by Samsung. I’ve had my eye on these smart TVs for a while but wasn’t sure if they were too gimmicky or not. The idea is simple: you take a Samsung smart TV and give it an anti-glare display with a matte finish alongside a super-lightweight construction that sits flat against the wall. Once it’s installed, The Frame TV is supposed to look indistinguishable from a framed painting (when you use Art Mode, of course). I love the idea of not having an ugly TV hanging in my bedroom, and since Amazon is dropping 15% off the 43-inch model, it seemed worth a shot!

* Samsung 43-Inch The Frame Series Smart TV: $997 $847 at Amazon

Jerry Hildenbrand, Senior Editor - Google and Android Ecosystem

I told myself I wasn't going to buy anything except some rechargeable batteries on Prime Day, but I was wrong. I grabbed my batteries so I could play in the dark with my flashlight.

* Rechargeable 3.7V 3500mAh 18650 Battery 2-Pack: $19 $15 at Amazon

I also took a chance and bought a pack of bamboo men's underwear. I've heard a lot of good things about them and how much nicer they are than cotton, but they're crazy expensive so I never wanted to try them. Saving 20% was enough to make me go for it.

* Bamboo Cool Breathable Men's Boxer Briefs 6 Pack: $52 $42 at Amazon

I also spent way too much money and did one of those things that would keep me awake at night, but I couldn't say no. I got the 3D printer that's been in my save for later list for a few months while I could save $130. I've been wanting to print with carbon fiber a little more, and I wanted to try a plug-and-play model that works via a smartphone app. The Creality K1C came highly recommended so I did the thing.