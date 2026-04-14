These Fallout glasses banish blue light — and they look pretty cool

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My monitor is the screen that gets the most amount of usage in the house, so I do my best to reduce eye strain while using it. I've been using Flex for well over a decade, and the software does an admirable job changing the colors based on time of day, switching over to warm hues in the evening.

While I'm gaming (which is vanishingly rare these days), I use Gunnar's blue light-blocking glasses. I became aware of the brand a decade and a half ago when I tried its glasses during college, where all-night Counter Strike marathons were the norm. While I don't pull all-nighters any longer, Gunnar's glasses make a noticeable difference even now.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The brand started rolling out collaborations recently, and I got my hands on the Fallout-based Vault 33 glasses, and they look fabulous. The glasses are encased in a Vault-Tech Industries case, and it looks like something you'll find in an abandoned bunker in Fallout 76.

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Coming to the glasses, they have a retro-futuristic design with a stainless steel frame, and the gunmetal frame with the olive-accented sides look great. You get the Vault-Tec logo on the sides as well, and the glasses are comfortable to wear. At just 20g, they're light enough that I don't notice them while gaming, and the 52mm lens width is ideal for my use case. The Vault 33 glasses made their debut last year for $99, but they're now available for $73 on Amazon.