Best October Prime Day smart home deals: complete your ecosystem for cheap

Amazon's epic Prime Big Deal Days has arrived, and just as we expected, there are a ton of outstanding smart home deals on display. From Amazon to Best Buy and beyond, if you're looking to upgrade your smart home ecosystem, there's no shortage of discounts to check out this week.

That means faster internet, smart plugs and lights, and even a way to control it all with your voice. Or any combination of the above! Either way, we have you covered.

We'll keep updating this guide as new deals or announced, so if you don't buy anything today, check back later to see what's new. Amazon Prime Day 2023 began on Tuesday, October 10 at 3 a.m. ET and runs through Wednesday, October 11.

Most of the offers will only be available to Prime members, so if you haven't signed up yet, now's your chance. Amazon even offers a 30-day trial that lets you enjoy all of the Prime Day action without paying a cent, plus you get free delivery and access to Prime Video. Of course, since Amazon's biggest competitors will also be launching their own rival sales, we've included price checks for each item whenever they're available so you don't have to worry about finding the best price.

Editor's choice

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy. The Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is our favorite smart display of all time, offering a beautiful picture frame-quality display that's just the right size for any table or nightstand. Plus, it has effortless sleep tracking thanks to the Soli sensors right on the front. At this price, you can grab a few for different rooms! Price check: $54.99 at Google

Impulse buys under $15

Keepsmile 100Ft smart LED light strip: $29.99 $13.99 at Amazon Light bulbs are great for illuminating a room, but LED strips can set the mood, changing to any color you want and even creating beautiful patterns and gradients. This 100FT LED strip will cover a lot of space and can be used with the Keepsmile smartphone app for remote control via your phone or voice!

Govee Smart Light Bulb (A19): $13.99 $10.99 at Amazon For under $10, you can add the best smart lighting to any room thanks to this Govee bulb. Govee is our favorite smart lighting solution and the app makes it possible to change the bulb to over 16 million different colors complete with scenes via both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. These fit in most lamps and fans, so you can make those existing decor favorites smarter this year for less. Don't forget to clip the $2 coupon on the Amazon product page for the full discount!

Kasa Smart Plug (2-pack): $19.99 $12.49 at Amazon While you're adding smarts to existing lamps and other appliances, pick up a few Kasa Smart Plugs. These plugs can be controlled via the Alexa, Google Assistant, or IFTTT for the ultimate in smart home automation. These plug into an existing electrical outlet and make them smart, so you can remote control anything in your home! Price check: $29.99 at Best Buy

Amazon Smart Plug: $24.99 $12.99 at Amazon It's nice being able to control devices from your phone or with your voice. But what about those household appliances that aren't "smart?" Just plug it into the Amazon Smart Plug, connect it to the Alexa app, and treat it just like any other smart home device. Oh, and Amazon has slashed the price by almost 50%, so you can get one of these smart plugs for just $12.99.

Internet and routers

Google Nest WiFi Pro 6e 3-pack: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy Plus an extra 15% off when you trade in your old router. For whole-house coverage, this three-piece Nest WiFi system covers a whopping 6,600 square feet of space with fast Wi-Fi 6e speeds. It's easy to maintain and set up using the Google Home app. Best Buy and Amazon have the same sale price today but Best Buy will take an extra 15% off when you bring in your old router for trade-in! Price check: $299.99 at Amazon

Nest Wifi Pro 6e 2-pack: $299.99 $219.99 at Best Buy Plus an extra 15% off when you trade in your old router. Have a slightly smaller house? Most of us do, so this 2-pack Nest Wifi Pro 6e system is rated to provide up to 4,400 square feet of blazing-fast Wi-Fi coverage along with Google's brilliant software for device and speed optimization. Don't forget to bring in your existing router so you can get an extra 15% off when you buy it at Best Buy, too! Price check: $219.99 at Amazon

eero Pro 6E Mesh Wi-Fi System (2-pack): $399 $279 at Amazon As the name implies, the eero Pro 6E supports Wi-Fi 6E devices, while also being the fastest network system that eero has to offer. You can connect more than 100 devices, which is important to some, and there's even a built-in Zigbee hub for other smart home devices. Price check: $279 at Best Buy

eero 6+ Mesh Wi-fi system (2-pack): $239.99 $154.99 at Amazon eero's best Wi-Fi 6 router includes two 1Gb Ethernet ports, support for 160MHz wireless devices, and full gigabit speeds for fast fiber internet connections. Set them up in minutes with ease in the eero app and cover up to 3,000 square feet with this 2-pack. Price check: $154.99 at Best Buy

Smart speakers and displays

Echo Dot (5th Gen) for Kids: $59.99 $27.99 at Amazon Are your kids always messing around with the smart speakers in your home? Get them their own, complete with parental controls and the ability to play music, read a bedtime story, get help with homework, and more. Includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+ subscription for free! That's over $120 in value for just $28 on Prime Day! Price check: $27.99 at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon The all-new Echo Show from Amazon offers the same great features from Alexa like smart home control and video calling, as well as improved audio to enjoy streaming services. Price check: $89.99 at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Pop: $39.99 $17.99 at Amazon Alexa, skills, smart home control and everything else it's bigger siblings have to offer is inside this cute little smart speaker. The Amazon Echo Pop is the latest Echo speaker and somehow it's already one of the cheapest things you can buy on Prime Day. Price check: $17.99 at Best Buy

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy. If you want all the features of Google Assistant and a smart display in a smaller form factor, the Nest Hub is the way to go. It's the best digital picture frame you'll ever have plus it has smart home control, games, and even sleep tracking thanks to the Soli sensor on the front. Price check: $59.99 at Google

Lights and Plugs

Govee smart light bulbs 4-pack (A19): $39.99 $26.99 at Amazon Looking to add a little smarts to your boring old A19 light bulbs? Govee is our favorite smart lighting brand and these bulbs will help illuminate any room with 800 lumens of light. Plus, with over 16 million possible colors and an app that's filled to the brim with features, your rooms will be painted in light in a way you never thought possible. Don't forget to clip the coupon on the Amazon product page to get the full discount!

Govee Immersion TV backlights: $79.99 $55.99 at Amazon Ready to turn your living room into a proper home theater? Govee Immersion TV backlights include a small camera that mounts above or below your TV and transmits that feed to the included LED strips that you mount behind it. The result is an immersive lighting spectacle that adds color and light to the room, matching exactly what's happening on your TV. Price check: $74.99 at Best Buy

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb (3-pack): $134.99 $79.99 at Amazon I'm a sucker for smart lights, and this Prime Day deal for a three-pack of Hue Color Smart Bulbs is just incredible. The only problem is deciding whether to buy two of these before the deal is gone. Price check: $89.99 at Best Buy

Kasa Smart Plug (4-pack): $29.99 $27.99 at Amazon If there are things around your home that you want to control from a voice assistant or your phone, but can't just change it out completely, smart plugs are the way to go.

Nanoleaf Essentials Smart Lightstrip Starter Kit: $49.99 $45.30 at Amazon Accent lighting is everything, and there are few things as nice as having lights reflect from the back of your desk. Nanoleaf's Essential Smart Lightstrip Starter Kit is on sale for $10 off and even includes a dedicated remote. Price check: $49.99 at Best Buy

Indoor and outdoor cameras

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) with privacy cover: $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon We don't normally recommend indoor cameras at Android Central but this Ring Indoor Cam is different. It's got a manual privacy cover that you can slide closed to cover and turn off the camera and microphones, making it actually safe to use in your home when you need to.

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (plug-in): $169.99 $119.99 at Amazon Two motion-activated LED spotlights will stop intruders in their tracks, and two-way communication lets you speak with anyone else. the Ring Spotlight Cam is an easy way to stay safer at home. Price check: $119.99 at Best Buy

Nest Cam (battery): $179.99 $119.99 at Best Buy Our favorite wireless home security camera is finally on sale, and Best Buy is taking a whopping $60 off for its Black Friday in July sale. The battery in each camera lasts for months and Google includes 3 hours of free cloud storage with AI-powered object detection for free.

Nest Cam Battery (2-pack): $329.99 $239.99 at Best Buy It wouldn't be much of a security system if I only had one camera. So this two-pack of Nest Cams is perfect to put on opposite corners of the house.

Video doorbells

Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon Already have a wired doorbell at your front door and want to make it a little smarter? Hook this Ring Video Doorbell Wired up to your existing doorbell power and get a live view of who's at your front door without having to open it. This bundle even includes a Ring Chime so you can hear the doorbell being rung throughout the house without having a smartphone or Echo device nearby. Price check: $49.99 at Best Buy

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) with Ring Chime: $134.98 $89.98 at Amazon If you can't (or don't want to) hook up your doorbell to your home's electrical system, this battery-powered Ring video doorbell is for you. It offers great quality 1080p video, live view, two-way audio, and motion detection. This one is perfect for renters since it can just stick to a wall or door outside your dwelling and comes with a Ring Chime for cheap!

Google Nest Doorbell (Battery): $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon As someone who can't install a traditional Nest Doorbell, the Nest Doorbell (Battery) is perfect for seeing who's at the door. It's also a great way to deter people from knocking, which can be a bit jarring for some. And you can save $60 on it for Prime Day. Price check: $149.99 at Best Buy

Anti-Theft (No Drill) Mount for Nest Doorbell: $14.99 $13.99 at Amazon When it comes to mounting the Nest Doorbell, you could use ultra-sticky adhesive strips. But those will wear out over time, whereas this anti-theft mount for the Nest Doorbell just sticks onto the door itself and doesn't interfere with anything.

Entertainment

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series (43-inches): $369.99 $249.99 at Amazon Whether you're looking for a spare TV or not, it's hard to say no to a 4K TV for $230. Amazon's Fire TV handles your streaming needs, and the included Alexa Voice Remote is pretty darn powerful in its own right. Price check: $249.99 at Best Buy

Robot vacuums

Roborock Q5 robot vacuum with LIDAR navigation: $429.99 $259.99 at Amazon Roomba might be the "Ziplock" of robot vacuums but it doesn't mean they actually make the best robot vacuums. Instead, that award goes to Roborock, as this affordable Q5 can map your home using advanced LIDAR. You can then see the entire floorplan of your home afterward and have it vacuum only the rooms or spots you want. Plus, hook it up to Google Assistant or Alexa and tell your house to clean itself. Now that's living in the future!

Roborock S7 with auto-lifting mop: $649.99 $359.99 at Amazon If you want your robot vacuum to do the mopping for you, then you need a Roborock S7. This one has a mopping pad on the back that can automatically lift itself so your carpets get vacuumed instead of mopped. Like the Q5, this one maps your home via LIDAR and can be controlled via the Roborock app, Alexa, or Google Assistant.