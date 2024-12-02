It's finally happening — the MagSafe PopSockets Grip is 50% off for Cyber Monday

Who doesn't love PopSockets? It's the CASETiFY of phone grips, giving you every imaginable color, pattern, and design fathomable in the form of ergonomic phone grips. The PopSockets Phone Grip with MagSafe Adapter Ring is an improvement on an already great accessory, and you can own one for a neat 50% off with this Cyber Monday deal.

The MagSafe PopSockets Phone Grip is my favorite grip in the whole world. It's lightweight, has cool swappable tops, is easy to use, has excellent grip, and comes with an adapter ring for non-MagSafe phones. That's an all-in-one package that usually sets one back about $30. But not today, because this Cyber Monday deal drives that down to half of that, only $14.99 at Amazon or Best Buy until the end of the day.

PopSockets Phone Grip with MagSafe Adapter Ring: $29.99 $14.99 at Amazon Slap it on or take it off at will. The ingenious MagSafe PopSockets Grip comes with a magnetic adapter ring in the box, so compatibility isn't an issue regardless of your phone model or brand. With a fabulous 50% discount, this is a filthy cheap Cyber Monday deal you don't want to miss. Price comparison: $14.99 at Best Buy | $15 at Walmart

✅Recommended if: you need a phone grip with MagSafe support for really cheap.

❌Skip this deal if: you want something very rugged.

I've gone over this before, but I'll say it again. MagSafe accessories are awesome. I think every possible phone accessory should have this feature. Most phone grips attach adhesively, which means you need to stick strong 3M glue on the back of your beloved phone case. And if you need to charge wirelessly after that, the phone case needs to come off. Same thing if you need to use a phone holder or phone stand.

A MagSafe phone grip is such an elegant solution to this sticky problem. No more mucking around with glue, you just add a magnetic ring sticker to the back of your case if your phone doesn't come with MagSafe or Qi2 support. The sticker is barely noticeable. On the contrary, it might even liven up your phone cover and make it look cooler if you like that look.

With a MagSafe grip like the PopSockets Phone Grip, you can attach the grip whenever it's needed, for as long as you like. Once you're done, you just pop it off the back and put it away without any mess. Plus, the MagSafe sticker lets non-MagSafe phones use other MagSafe accessories such as car chargers and power banks. It's a win-win-win situation!