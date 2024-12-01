Get the perfect 100W Anker USB-C charger this Cyber Monday

Upgrade your ratty and slow old USB-C charger with a single multipurpose brick. Anker's chargers are the absolute best, but they usually cost a pretty penny. Lucky for you, this Cyber Monday deal drives down the price of the Anker Prime Charger (100W, 3 Ports, GaN) by 46% on Amazon, so you can get it for roughly HALF the usual price. Talk about a bargain!

Anker makes the best USB-C chargers in the industry. The brand's charging solutions might be pricey, but they never fall short of the mark. The name Anker screams reliability and high quality. If you need a phone charger, car charger, power bank, Chromebook charger, or cable, it's the right brand to choose.

GaN chargers are usually very compact and excellent at managing heat. That's why they are usually more expensive than regular old USB-C chargers. Naturally, when the rated power output and number of ports go up, so does the price. So if you need a new charger, I'd say take advantage of this deal now, before stock runs out. It's already out of stock at Walmart!

Anker Prime Charger (100W, 3 Ports, GaN): $84.99 $45.99 at Amazon This Anker Prime USB-C brick comes with three ports and pushes out 100W of power. That's plenty of ports and power to charge two to three devices at their max speeds, including laptops and Chromebooks. GaN technology keeps heat levels low and foldable prongs make this charger easy to store and carry. At 46%, this is the best Cyber Monday deal on an Anker product we've seen yet.

✅Recommended if: you charge multiple devices at once, especially laptops and Chromebooks that require 65W or higher; you need both USB-C and USB-A ports.

❌Skip this deal if: you still think $46 is too much for a charger.

The Anker Prime 100W GaN Charger is pretty small for a three-pronged charging brick. You get two USB-C and one USB-A port, as well as foldable prongs to reduce the compact charger's size even more.

Anker's proprietary PowerIQ 3.0 and Active Shield 2.0 technologies work together to deliver 100W of power intelligently, safely, and efficiently. The charger smartly chooses how much power to split and send to each port depending on how many ports and which exact ones are in use.

If you feel this deal still isn't worth your while, you might want to rethink your decision. You'll definitely find cheaper chargers, but not necessarily better or faster ones.