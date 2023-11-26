Shh! Buy the gift of silence for just $90 with this Cyber Monday earbuds deal
Tune out the holiday drama for cheap.
Plenty of epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday earbuds deals have been flying around over the past few days, but if you just want something straightforward with good sound and features, look no further than the Beats Studio Buds. Currently just $90 during Walmart's Cyber Monday event, the Beats Studio Buds come with a super-comfortable design, 8.2mm audio drivers with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support, and perhaps most-importantly around the holiday season, active noise cancellation.
Sure, they aren't the best wireless earbuds that money can buy, they aren't even the best buds that Beats by Dre has produced — that title probably belongs to the Beats Studio Buds Plus — but they have a nice, punchy sound profile and the active noise cancellation gets the job done. Plus, they're only $90 during the Cyber Monday sale, and that's a steal!
Beats Studio Buds:
$149.95 $89.95 at Walmart
Head to Walmart during the Cyber Monday sale and you can score a pair of Beats Studio Buds for just $90. That's a 40% discount, plus you're getting a reliable pair of earbuds with a nice, balanced sound profile, a comfortable fit, and active noise cancellation. That's a rarity in this price range!
Price comparison: Amazon - $89.95 | Best Buy - $89.95
Sony WF-1000XM5:
$299.99 $239.99 at Walmart
Now that we've covered a budget pick, why not show some of the best wireless earbuds that money can buy? The Sony WF-1000XM5 are no joke, boasting ultra-customizable EQ settings, spatial audio support, and some of the best active noise cancellation in the earbuds market. Thanks to Cyber Monday, you can score a pair of these buds for the discounted price of $240.
Price comparison: Amazon - $248 | Best Buy - $249.99
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.