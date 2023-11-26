Shh! Buy the gift of silence for just $90 with this Cyber Monday earbuds deal

Plenty of epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday earbuds deals have been flying around over the past few days, but if you just want something straightforward with good sound and features, look no further than the Beats Studio Buds. Currently just $90 during Walmart's Cyber Monday event, the Beats Studio Buds come with a super-comfortable design, 8.2mm audio drivers with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support, and perhaps most-importantly around the holiday season, active noise cancellation.

Sure, they aren't the best wireless earbuds that money can buy, they aren't even the best buds that Beats by Dre has produced — that title probably belongs to the Beats Studio Buds Plus — but they have a nice, punchy sound profile and the active noise cancellation gets the job done. Plus, they're only $90 during the Cyber Monday sale, and that's a steal!

