Amazon's Prime Day knocks 25% OFF the already-affordable OnePlus Buds 3

Amazon's latest Prime Day event is officially live, and a wide range of earbud deals have been launched with it. One such deal includes 25% off the OnePlus Buds 3, bringing these cheap earbuds down to the lowest price they've ever been.

To be sure, these OnePlus earbuds are one of our top picks for those who aren't looking to go with first-party Samsung or Google options, and for those who want the highest quality for the lowest possible price. They've got the basics like ANC, mobile app customization, and a charging case that the company says will net you up to 44 hours of battery life.

OnePlus Buds 3: $99.99 $74.99 at Amazon for October Prime Day The OnePlus Buds 3 are a great pair of value earbuds, offering casual users more than enough features to get buy. With 25% off the list price, they've now hit their lowest price ever for Amazon's October Prime Day sale, offering an even better deal than before. While they're affordable, you'll still get IP55 water and dust protection, audio features including ANC, and stem navigation gestures (though they can be a little wonky).

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an affordable earbuds option that still sports high-quality audio; you want access to audio customization controls; you need something that features long battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: you need wireless charging; you're looking for something with easy-to-use stem controls; durability is a major buying factor for you when considering earbuds.

The OnePlus Buds 3 are our top pick for the best value earbuds for Android, and with an additional 25% off, the value gets even better. They come in either gray or blue, and they offer up to 44 hours of battery life with the charging case. Like many modern earbuds, they also make it easy to customize audio and use some of the personalization features with the mobile app. Plus, they include an IP55 water and dust resistance rating.

The main downside to the OnePlus Buds 3 is the absence of wireless charging, despite the fact that many earbuds at even lower price points include the feature. Still, if that isn't a dealbreaker for you, these are still a pretty solid product.