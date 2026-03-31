Bellroy's latest Cinch slings are ready for your everyday tech essentials — and everything else

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I like Bellroy's products, and used the Transit Travel Pack Pro as my tech travel bag for the better part of a year. After endless flights and travel to 12 countries, the bag looks just as pristine as the day I got it, and the level of organization is ideal considering I take a lot of tech with me when I travel.

Bellroy is now building out its travel collection with new sling bags: the Cinch Sling and Cinch Carryall. I'll start with the $99 Cinch Sling as that's the one I used predominantly; the sling bag has a classic design, and the burgundy color is refreshingly bold. It is made out of nylon and polyester, and the overall quality is in line with other Bellroy products I used in the last two years.