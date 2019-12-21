The Oculus Quest is one of the hottest gifts this holiday season. If you were lucky to get one, you'll want to grab these accessories to get the most out of your headset. While the Oculus Quest is a standalone device, these accessories help you play for longer and in more comfort. One even allows you to play PCVR games on your Oculus Quest if you have a gaming PC.
The Oculus Quest is easy to take with you to parties or a friend's house. This case has enough room for your headset, Touch Controllers, and the headset's charging cable. It also keeps your Touch Controllers separated from your headset while inside the case to prevent scratches.
The Oculus Quest can be a bit front-heavy, putting pressure on your face that becomes more noticeable over time. This strap redistributes the weight across the top of your head.
While VR is often a solo experience, you can share the Oculus Quest with your friends by casting your gameplay to a TV. The Chromecast Ultra's ability to connect to the web through an Ethernet connection makes it the best Chromecast for the job.
Oculus LInk allows you to connect your Oculus Quest to a gaming PC to play PCVR games. The feature is in beta right now, but you can try it out using this cable. This cable supports speeds up to 5 Gbps, which is enough to handle Oculus Link.
The Quest's Touch controllers each need a AA battery. It's a terrible feeling to pick up your Oculus Quest and not to be able to play it because your Touch Controller's batteries are dead. These rechargeable batteries will help you play on your Quest all day long.
If we're making some suggestions
The Oculus Quest is light enough that you can take it on the go. It also doesn't require any external hardware, so it's perfect for bringing to parties or a friend's house. The Oculus Quest travel case makes it easy to take your Quest on the go and share the VR experience.
Speaking of sharing, the Google Chromecast Ultra lets you cast the Oculus Quest to your TV so your friends and family can watch you play. It's a great accessory to convert VR gaming into something fun to watch, especially with games like Beat Saber .
Even though Oculus Link is in beta, it's one of the most exciting features for the Oculus Quest. It allows you to play powerful PCVR games on your Oculus Quest by connecting it to your gaming PC. The Oculus Link Headset Cable is fast enough for Oculus Link and flexible enough to work well with most PC setups.
