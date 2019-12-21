The Oculus Quest is one of the hottest gifts this holiday season. If you were lucky to get one, you'll want to grab these accessories to get the most out of your headset. While the Oculus Quest is a standalone device, these accessories help you play for longer and in more comfort. One even allows you to play PCVR games on your Oculus Quest if you have a gaming PC.

If we're making some suggestions

The Oculus Quest is light enough that you can take it on the go. It also doesn't require any external hardware, so it's perfect for bringing to parties or a friend's house. The Oculus Quest travel case makes it easy to take your Quest on the go and share the VR experience.

Speaking of sharing, the Google Chromecast Ultra lets you cast the Oculus Quest to your TV so your friends and family can watch you play. It's a great accessory to convert VR gaming into something fun to watch, especially with games like Beat Saber .

Even though Oculus Link is in beta, it's one of the most exciting features for the Oculus Quest. It allows you to play powerful PCVR games on your Oculus Quest by connecting it to your gaming PC. The Oculus Link Headset Cable is fast enough for Oculus Link and flexible enough to work well with most PC setups.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.