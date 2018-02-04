Have you been considering a PlayStation Plus subscription? Perhaps you are wondering if it's even worth the cost of admission. Maybe you just want to know what PlayStation Plus is. We have all your answers here.

What is it?

Today just about every console has some sort of online service. You can pretty much count on basic free online access. However, if you get on the other side of the subscription paywall you are privy to various benefits that are not available otherwise. PlayStation Plus is Sony's subscription service for all things PlayStation. Let's take a look at what you get with your subscription.

Cloud game saving

One of the handy little perks of a PlayStation Plus subscription is the ability to save your games to the cloud. One way this can be of benefit is to save you some hard drive space. If you find storage to be at a premium on your system then the ability to move some of your saves to the cloud can free up some space for other things. In addition, you can also access your saves from anywhere. That way if you're going to be playing on a different console your precious saved games are always ready for you without the need to carry around a USB drive.

Instant Game Collection

If you are looking to expand your game library, a PlayStation Plus subscription is a great way to do it. As a Plus subscriber, you will have access to a few free games every month. In addition to the two PS4 games every month you will also have the option of receiving games for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita. Once you have a game in your library it will remain there as long as you have an active PS Plus subscription.

Share play

Share play is a generous offering from Sony. It is essentially the modern day digital equivalent of having a friend come over and sit on your couch to play a game with you. With Share Play, you can do a few things. First, you can broadcast your gameplay to a friend or share screenshots. That in and of itself isn't entirely revolutionary. The coolest part is that you can invite a friend to take control of your game or join you in multiplayer even if they don't own a copy of that particular game.

Online Multiplayer

If you're looking to play online multiplayer games then a PlayStation Plus subscription is pretty much your only option. There are some games that are free to play online even if you don't have PS Plus. However, if you are looking to play the most popular top-tier titles then you are going to have to have a Plus subscription.

Deals Deals Deals

In addition to all other benefits mentioned thus far, with a PlayStation Plus subscription you will have exclusive access to some pretty deep discounts on PlayStation titles. I have seen some top games on sale for sometimes as much 80% off. That kind of savings has the potential to offset the cost of a PS Plus subscription in pretty short order.

The cost of a PlayStation Plus subscription can vary based on the method by which you buy it. For the most part, the best deal is to buy it a year at a time. At the time of this writing, a year of PS Plus is going to set you back $59.99. That may seem like a lot at first blush but if you take into consideration all the free games and savings you will have access to it pretty much pays for itself.

If you would like to give PlayStation Plus a test drive you can always try a 14-day free trial to see if it's right for you. However, I can say from experience that if you have the money then it is worth every penny.

