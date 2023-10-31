Woah! Early Black Friday deal sends the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro crashing to its lowest price ever

Believe it or not, the holiday shopping season has just about landed, and we just found a smartwatch deal that seriously shouldn't be missed if you're on the hunt for a new wearable. Weeks ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is slashing a whopping 35% off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, making the popular wearable cheaper than it's ever been by a significant margin. It's one of those unexpected deals that could disappear at any moment, so don't miss your chance if you're looking to save big ahead of the holiday madness.

Even though it officially hit store shelves back in 2022, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro continues to reign as one of the best Android smartwatches that money can buy, coming complete with a durable titanium and Sapphire Crystal Glass build, up to 80 hours of battery life on a single charge, and all the health and fitness tracking technology you could ever need. Needless to say, if this early Black Friday smartwatch deal is any indication of what's to come, we're in for quite a treat once the holiday shopping season starts in earnest.

Get our favorite premium Android smartwatch for a record low price

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm (BT): $449.99 $294 at Amazon Completely out of the blue, Amazon is slashing 35% off the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, knocking it down to its lowest price ever. This durable smartwatch boasts up to three days of battery life — even when you're tracking your heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep status simultaneously — alongside a titanium case and 5ATM water resistance. This historic discount is only available for the Bluetooth version of the watch in Black.

Now that you've saved some cash on a sweet new smartwatch, customize your look with one of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro bands.