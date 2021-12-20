You might be cutting it close with your holiday shopping, but it's not to late to get that last-minute gift. You can never go wrong with Fire TV Stick, and Verizon is selling the 4K model for one of its cheapest prices ever — even beating Amazon's own discount. You can get a Fire TV Stick 4K from Verizon today for just $25, a savings of 50%. For reference, Amazon is selling it for $30. While it may not be a lot more, even just saving $5 is a sweet deal in our eyes.

As the name implies, the Fire TV Stick 4K supports up to 4K resolution along with Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. With hundreds of apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, and more you'll have all of your favorite entertainment at your fingertips. Just you voice commands with its built-in Alex support and you won't even have to use the remote to search for and launch content, either.

Save $25 on a Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Stick 4K | $25 off Amazon's Fire TV Stick is the premiere streaming device that all families should own. With access to millions of movies and television episodes across the most popular apps, you'll have almost everything you could ever want. And with Amazon Alexa support, you can search for content without lifting a finger, or ask her to control your smart home. $25 at Verizon

If you're wondering whether it's worth it to upgrade to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, you probably don't need to. The best Fire TV Stick for most people is the 4K model, and it has just about the same features as the 4K Max, but it doesn't support Wi-Fi 6. That's the biggest different between the two. Odds are the Fire TV Stick 4K will be exactly what you need.

That it beats Amazon's own deal today just makes it even sweeter.