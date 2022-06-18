Whoa! Get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S22 when you buy this QLED smart TV

Hot off the presses this morning is another great Samsung deal that's worth checking out. From now until July 10th, if you buy a select Neo QLED 8K Smart TV through the Samsung store, the tech giant will hook you up with a Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone for completely free. That's a $799.99 value, plus you're getting one of the best Android smartphones that money can buy.

The free phone deal is only available if you buy a Class QN900B or QN800B QLED TV. Capable of producing utterly gorgeous visuals thanks to their high-performance 8K processor and QLED screen, these smart TVs are top of the line and therefore quite expensive. The 2022 65" Class QN800B model, for instance, is $3,299 (opens in new tab) at the Samsung store. That being said, if you're already in the market for a premium smart TV, why not get a free smartphone out of the deal?

If you have an old Samsung device lying around, you could also send it in and be eligible to receive even more savings in the form of trade-in credits. We see a fair amount of Samsung Galaxy S22 deals around here, but it's pretty unusual to see a new flagship phone included in a bundle like this. Either way, it's definitely worth considering if you're looking to upgrade the home theater anyway.

Samsung deal of the day

