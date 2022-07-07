Prime Day 2022 is almost here, but you can save big today with these early deals

Prime Day is just a few days away, and Amazon is getting us pumped by unveiling a slew of early deals that may rival the big sale itself. I'm talking about serious discounts on Fire tablets, cheap headphones, and smart TVs as low as $99. If I didn't know any better, I'd say it seems like Prime Day has already begun. Keep reading for some of our favorite early deals, and take a look at the full list on Amazon (opens in new tab) so you don't miss anything.

Naturally, many (but not all) of these deals require a Prime membership, just like the upcoming offers that make up Prime Day. We'll specify when that's the case so you don't run into any surprises. If you're not a member yet, now is honestly the best time to sign up, since Amazon offers a full 30 days for free. That'll give you enough time to take advantage of both the early deals and upcoming Prime Day offerings, not to mention benefits like free shipping and access to the Prime streaming library.

In case you missed the announcement, Prime Day is set to occur on July 12th and 13th. It's hard to predict the exact deals that'll go live, but it sounds like Amazon will be trying to lighten the load on American households reeling from inflation by offering a huge bounty of deals sitewide. There's even talk of a possible second Prime Day this fall. But let's not get ahead of ourselves; keep reading for a few of our favorite early Amazon deals.

Early Prime Day 2022 deals are live

(opens in new tab) Fire 7 Tablet (2019): $49.99 $29.99 - Save $20 (opens in new tab) It's a couple of years old, but the 2019 version of the Fire 7 is still a great option if you want a compact and affordable tablet that doesn't skimp on solid features. Right now you can pick one up for just 30 bucks. That's a Prime Day-level low price that we've only hit once before — last Christmas. Keep in mind that this deal is only available to Prime members, so consider signing up for that 30-day free trial if you haven't already.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 32" Class F20 Series Fire TV: $179.99 $99.99 - Save $80 (opens in new tab) For shoppers who want something affordable and don't need a massive screen, this 32-inch Insignia model might be the top choice. Another Prime exclusive deal, this F20 Series TV comes with 720p resolution, Alexa compatibility, and pre-installed streaming services, and right now you can get it for just a Benjamin.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th gen): $49.99 $19.99 - Save $30 (opens in new tab) This Amazon smart speaker boasts a stylish spherical design, Alexa-compatibility, and is constructed with sustainable materials such as 50% post-consumer recycled plastics and 100% recycled aluminum. The 4th-gen Echo Dot has always been pretty affordable, but now you can pick one up for just $19.99, which is the cheapest it's ever been by a long shot. Like the deals above, this discount is only available to Prime members.

(opens in new tab) Amazon 55" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $559.99 $299.99 - Save $260 (opens in new tab) Boasting 4K Ultra HD picture quality and hands-free control thanks to Alexa, this Omni Series Fire TV is a popular choice for anyone looking to upgrade their home theater. Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is seriously slashing the price of this smart TV, with a discount of 46% up for grabs for Prime members only.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones: $349.95 $209.51 - Save $140.44 (opens in new tab) Although it's not the lowest price we've ever seen (and Prime Day may drop it even further), you can currently snag a pair of Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones for just a little over $200, which is a discount of 40%. Beats Studio 3 headphones boast up to 22 hours of battery life and are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Unlike other early deals on this list, these savings are available to all shoppers, even if they aren't Prime members.

