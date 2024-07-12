The best Prime Day Chromebook deals 2024 — early discounts and what to expect from the Amazon sale

Amazon's 48-hour Prime Day event kicks off on July 16th, so if you're hoping to find some sweet Chromebook deals during the sale, it's time to get your ducks in a row. Lucky for you, we've gathered a bunch of early deals alongside a helpful FAQ so you know exactly where to look when the sale goes live.

As you may know, buying a cheap Chromebook is a perfect way to get all of the power and performance you need for considerably less than a Windows or Macbook laptop. Yes, some of the specs are lower than you might want if you're tackling some performance-intensive tasks or serious gaming, but Chromebooks are well-suited to the needs of anyone just wanting to do a bit of work from home, browse the net, write up documents for work/school, or binge their favorite Netflix show.

Keep reading to see a selection of Chromebook deals that are available now, and if you don't find anything today, be sure to check back later: we'll keep adding new Prime Day deals until the sale wraps up.

Prime Day Chromebook deals

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023): $699.99 $549.99 at Best Buy Acer is always at the top of the list when trying to find the best Chromebook. Without a doubt, the latest Acer Chromebook Spin 714 offers almost the perfect balance of cost and performance. Surprisingly, Best Buy has one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen thus far, as the Spin 714 is getting an excellent discount of $150.

ASUS Chromebook CX1 (CX1700): $229 $189 at Amazon The ASUS Chromebook CX1 is practically perfect for anyone who wants a basic laptop with an enormous screen. With the CX1, you'll get one of the largest displays on a Chromebook, measuring 17.3-inches, which also means that the CX1 even offers a full-size keyboard with numpad.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 (8GB/256GB): $439.99 $373.74 at Amazon The ASUS Chromebook CX34 was already pretty great, but the Chromebook Plus CX34 model is even better. It has more than enough RAM and storage to handle heavier workloads and is 15% off at Amazon.

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14-inch: $699 $449 at Best Buy HP makes some of the best Chromebooks in the game, but the Chromebook Plus x360 14c is about as good as it gets in this price bracket, especially when you pair it with a $250 discount at Best Buy. It's powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3, while still providing all of the new and awesome Chromebook Plus features.

ASUS Chromebook C424 (4GB/128GB): $249.99 $213 at Amazon The ASUS Chromebook C424 is going to be great for those who just need an affordable laptop without a bunch of bells and whistles. It features a 14-inch FHD display, along with dual USB-C ports, and is rated to last for up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE: $649 $448.99 at Best Buy There aren't very many Chromebooks that can compete with what the Acer Chromebook 516 GE has to offer. It packs quite a powerful punch, while also sporting a beautiful 1600p display, complete with a 120Hz refresh rate. And now, you can save $200 over at Best Buy.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434: $504.99 $340.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a convertible Chromebook, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 might be the way to go. This laptop features a rotating hinge, an all-metal body, and a 14-inch FHD touchscreen display, and can be had for more than 30% off.

More Chromebook brands

Of course, this list only features a few of the many excellent brands that sell Chromebooks. In addition to smartphones and wearables, Samsung makes quite a few impressive Chromebooks, while HP and Dell are known for selling their own powerful devices. Although it's a little hard to find on sale, HP also sells the HP Dragonfly Pro, a laptop that we selected as the "best premium pick" in our guide to the best Chromebooks. If that device happens to go on sale this Prime Day, we'll update this guide as quickly as possible.

FAQ

When is Prime Day?

Amazon has confirmed that the 10th annual Prime Day sale event will run from July 16th through July 17th.

How can I find the best deals during Prime Day?

We'll be reporting all the best Prime Day deals for Android fans here on our site, but you can also find all sorts of deals by signing up for one of Amazon's newsletters. If you're unsure about the quality of an offer, we also suggest using a price history tracking tool like Camelcamelcamel.com to get some context before hitting that Add to Cart button.

Do I have to be a Prime member to shop on Prime Day?

For the most part, Prime Day is exclusive to subscribers. If you haven't become a member yet, we suggest signing up for Amazon's 30-day free trial so you can enjoy all of the benefits of the sale for free. Alternatively, you can keep an eye on competitors' sites — such as Best Buy or Walmart — to see if they're matching Amazon's prices.

How do I choose a Chromebook?

There's always a ton of specs and features you typically need to juggle when shopping for a laptop, but for Chromebooks, the buyer's guide can be summed up pretty well into four points: