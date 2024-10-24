Black Friday OLED TV deals 2024 — early discounts and helpful tips for saving big this holiday season

Black Friday is usually a great time to find OLED TV deals, and it's looking like the 2024 season will be no exception. That being said, what you may not realize is that plenty of early discounts become available well before the holiday shopping season kicks off, so I'm gathering a selection of my favorite early offers below. Keep reading to see the deals that I've found so far, from top-rated Samsung models to beasts of performance from LG.

I'll also write up some shopping tips and give you some insight into what to expect when the Black Friday deals officially go live. After all, OLED TVs are far from cheap, so every bit of guidance is helpful. Didn't find anything today? Don't fret: I'll be regularly updating this guide throughout the holiday season.

Black Friday OLED TV deals

LG 48" Class B4 Series OLED TV: $1,499.99 $699.99 at Best Buy Who says you need to spend over $1,000 to find a great OLED TV? This 48-inch Class B4 Series set from LG boasts glorious OLED picture with AI-powered 4K upscaling, Dolby Vision/Atmos support, and 300 free channels straight out of the box. The best part? The TV is over 50% off at Best Buy today.

Samsung 83" Class OLED S90C TV: $5,399.99 $3,299.99 at Samsung If you need a larger TV, the 83-inch S90C from Samsung is an excellent choice, coming complete with immersive OLED picture, AI-driven 4K upscaling, and Motion Xcelerator 144Hz technology for ultra-smooth images. For a limited time, Samsung is slashing a jaw-dropping $2,100 off the price of the TV, and we're still weeks away from Black Friday.

Sony 65" Bravia 8 OLED TV (2024): $2,499.99 $1,998 at Amazon Perfect for PlayStation users, the Sony Bravia 8 OLED comes with a ton of exclusive gaming features alongside a 120Hz refresh rate and an XR processor that calibrates and optimizes all of your content in real time. Grab this 65-inch model from Amazon and you'll get a straight 20% knocked off your purchase.

LG 65" Class C4 Series OLED TV: $2,699.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy Currently $1,200 off at Best Buy, the LG C4 OLED TV is consistently ranked among the best OLED TVs that money can buy today. You get an AI-powered image processor under the hood, with intelligent Brightness Booster technology, game optimization settings, and 4K UHD resolution for ultra-immersive color and contrast.

Samsung 42" Class OLED S90D Gaming TV: $1,399.99 $999.99 at Samsung Heads up, gamers: this one's for you. Currently chilling with a $400 discount, the 42-inch Class OLED S90D Gaming TV from Samsung provides ultra-smooth, virtually stutter-free graphics thanks to its Motion Xcelerator 144Hz technology, plus you get FreeSync Premium support and instant access to thousands of games through Samsung's Gaming Hub.

LG 83" Class G4 Series OLED TV: $6,499.99 $5,499.99 at Best Buy If you can afford it, LG's Class G4 Series is an absolute beast of entertainment, packing the brand's finest OLED technology and cutting-edge features into an ultra-sleek, nearly bezel-less design. This 2024 model also boasts LG's One Wall Design, which means it'll sit flush against your wall like a piece of art. The 83-inch LG TV is far from cheap, but a $1,000 discount from Best Buy is sure to lessen the blow.

FAQ

Which retailer has the best Black Friday OLED TV deals?

If you're on the hunt for OLED TVs this Black Friday, it's worth comparing prices from the usual places — Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, etc. — before settling on a particular deal. You should also check the manufacturers' websites to see if they're matching those prices, as these companies will sometimes offer additional perks like extended warranties, free installation, or perhaps even discounted soundbars to go with your new TV.

When do Black Friday sales start?

Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales won't start in earnest until November, you'll find that many retailers are already launching major sales to get ready for the holiday season. If you're trying to get a jump on your Christmas shopping, it's worth looking around today to see what deals are already available. We'll also be sharing lots of comprehensive deal coverage through the end of the year, so don't forget to check with Android Central if you're on the hunt for new tech.

(Image credit: LG)

How do I choose an OLED TV?

OLED TVs can be very expensive, so it's worth doing some research before you make a purchase this holiday season. The first thing you should probably do is ask yourself if you really need an OLED TV. Despite the prestigious reputation that OLEDs hold, many of the best non-OLED Android TVs look just as good to the casual viewer, and they typically cost much less.

That said, if you can afford it and you want the absolute best LED technology on the market, then OLED is the way to go. Once you figure out how much you can spend on a TV, you'll need to figure out the best size for your space (our sister site TechRadar has a handy guide on choosing the right size TV). It's then important to consider how you'll be using your TV. If you're a big gamer, look for a model that features game optimization settings and a high refresh rate (Sony OLEDs often come with exclusive PS5 features, for instance). Cinephiles may wish to seek out a set with Filmmaker Mode.

Needless to say, things can get pretty chaotic around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so figuring out what you want in an OLED today can really help prevent a headache later on.