Amazon kicks off Prime Day by dropping the LG C4 OLED TV to its lowest price yet

If you were hoping to find a good price on an LG OLED TV this Prime Day, I already found a record-smashing discount that you shouldn't miss — and Big Deal Days hasn't even started yet.

Just hours before the sale officially kicks off, Amazon is already dropping a straight 45% off the LG OLED 65-inch C4 Series smart TV, a top-rated set that boasts stunningly-clear picture with remarkable contrast and immersive colors, all powered by an AI-driven processor that optimizes all of your content in real time. This is the cheapest that the C4 Series Android TV has ever been, and the price is unlikely to drop much further when Big Deal Days officially goes live. In other words, don't wait too long if you're interested.

LG 65" OLED C4 Series smart TV: $2,699.99 $1,496.99 at Amazon Amazon's Big Deal Days sale kicks off in a matter of hours, but you can already save a record-smashing 45% on the 65-inch OLED C4 Series smart TV by LG if you place your order right now. This AI-powered Android TV produces glorious OLED resolution with Dolby Vision, Brightness Boosting technology, and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz straight out of the box.

If the 65-inch TV isn't right for you, you're in luck: Amazon is slashing prices on the entire lineup of LG C4 Series of OLED TVs, from the compact 42-incher (currently 22% off) to the gargantuan 83-inch model (26% off). Needless to say, if you're hoping to buy one of the best Android TVs on the market and you don't want to wait for Black Friday, this October Prime Day presents the perfect opportunity.

Need something cheaper?