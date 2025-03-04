Pro tip - skip the new iPhone and score 25% OFF the Google Pixel 9 at Best Buy, no strings attached!

Forget the Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16e, if you're in the market for a new phone, I just found a Google Pixel 9 deal worth celebrating. For a limited time, Best Buy and a few other retailers have decided to suddenly carve $200 off the base model Pixel 9, no strings attached and no trade-in required.

The Pixel 9 is an AI-boosted flagship with outstanding cameras, an elegant design, and seven years of OS/security updates guaranteed. Simply add the phone to your cart to enjoy the 25% discount instantly, or you can activate the phone through your carrier on Best Buy's site to receive an additional $100 discount.

Best Buy quietly carves $200 off one of our favorite Android phones

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $599 unlocked | $499 with activation at Best Buy The first great Pixel 9 deal of 2025 has landed. Order the popular flagship unlocked from Best Buy and you'll score a straight $200 discount, no strings attached, or activate the phone through your carrier to increase the discount to $300. The Google Pixel 9 is one of the best compact phones around, utilizing the powerful Tensor G4 chipset and a suite of innovative AI features to bring you peak Android performance all day long. You also get seven years of OS updates, 12GB of RAM, and a beautiful 120Hz AMOLED display.

Need a backup plan?

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $399, plus one year of Unlimited for $180 at Mint Mobile Would you like to pair your new phone with a fresh new wireless service? Check out this deal that carves $400 off the Google Pixel 9 AND drops a year of Mint Mobile's Unlimited plan down to only $180 when you pay for both at the same time. That means you could be getting a great Android phone and a full 12 months of one of our favorite data plans for only $579 (or $49 per month using affirm). Considering that Mint just removed the 40GB data cap from its Unlimited plan, there's never been a better time to join.

✅The Google Pixel 9 is recommended if: you want a stylish phone with great camera tech, AI features, and seven years of software support; you don't mind a smaller device.

❌Skip this Google Pixel 9 deal if: you prefer large phones; you're looking for a trade-in opportunity; you can afford slightly better alternatives, such as the OnePlus 13, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, or one of Google's Pro models.