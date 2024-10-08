OnePlus' superb flagship killer is 20% OFF during October Prime Day — don't miss out

Amazon has launched a ton of great phone deals during October Prime Day, but if you were looking for a great OnePlus discount, this might be your stop. As part of Big Deal Days, Amazon has cut 20% off the OnePlus 12R, which is our "best value" pick for a OnePlus phone. The 12R features a good-looking 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an excellent back camera, and powerful performance that's hard to find at this price point. This discount is for the 128GB configuration, though the phone is also available with 256GB of onboard storage.

With an extra $100 off, its value is looking even more appealing, though it's just one of many phone deals available this Prime Day.

OnePlus 12R: $599.99 $499.99 at Amazon for October Prime Day Amazon has launched 20% off the OnePlus 12R, a great value phone offering promising performance, a beautiful display, and a high-quality 50MP camera for the primary rear lens. Add in the long-lasting battery life and 100W charging, and you've got a truly strong contender for one of the best value phones on the market.

✅Recommended if: having a good camera on your smartphone is a major selling point for you; you liked the OnePlus 12 and want something with a large battery; you're looking for something that offers smooth performance.

❌Skip this deal if: you need wireless charging on your phone; gaming at over 60fps is a priority for you.

The OnePlus 12R is a great value pick, especially at this lowered Prime Day price. We think it's the best overall value for a OnePlus phone there is today, especially because of its balance of pure performance, battery life, and an overall good design with a great display.

Performance is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 8GB of RAM, and it's flattered by the phone's beautiful 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, this phone offers an easy two days' worth of battery life with 100W charging, offering a strong competitor to what's out there today.

The main downside to the 12R is that gaming is limited to 60fps, nut if that isn't an issue for you, then it may still be a top pick at this price.